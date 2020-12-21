Updated on Sunday, 20 December 2020 at 9:41 PM EST:

MONDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the early afternoon, and then scattered rain showers, and possibly a snow shower, likely during the late afternoon. Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 43°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered snow showers, and possibly a rain shower, during the early evening, and then widely scattered snow showers possible during the late evening and overnight, and then gradually tapering off towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 31°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening. New snowfall accumulations less than an inch possible.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies during the early morning, and then partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 41°. West winds at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 27°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 51°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44°.

THURSDAY: Rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 48°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Snow showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 24°.

FRIDAY: Chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 28°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 16°.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 28°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 16°.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 36°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, a surface trough of low pressure was positioned across Lake Michigan, down through Chicago, IL and over towards St. Louis, MO. Further to the northwest, an area of low pressure – L3 – is positioned in extreme southwestern Manitoba with a minimum central pressure of 995 mb. Extending southwards to the central border of North Dakota/South Dakota, is the triple point. A warm front is positioned in eastern South Dakota, whilst the cold front is angled back towards Rapid City, SD, and then over into northeastern Wyoming. Meanwhile, thick clouds have been present across the region this afternoon as a rather persistent low level inversion has been present. This is likely the result of the snow melting across most of our region and the amount of moisture in the lower levels in response to that.

As we head through the late evening hours tonight, I am expecting that the thick clouds may begin to break a little bit, leaving us with partly cloudy skies. However, given the amount of moisture in our region, I am expecting that some areas of fog will be possible. In addition, a light southwesterly breeze will also be possible tonight, and this will likely result in overnight low temperatures only reaching down to around 28° – 32°.

On Monday Morning, L3 will move towards Duluth, MN, and having already occluded, the triple point will likely be around Peoria, IL. Mostly cloudy skies will likely return back into our region as we head into the late morning hours. Isolated rain showers will then arrive as we head into the early afternoon as the weakening warm front tries to move through our region. With the southwesterly breeze increasing up to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon hours, I am expecting that temperatures in our region may be able to reach upwards of 41° – 45°. This means that the precipitation form will most likely be rain initially. However, temperatures will gradually begin to decrease during the late afternoon hours, and the precipitation will likely begin a gradual transition from rain to snow. However, the bulk of the precipitation may already be exiting our region when this occurs. Thus, scattered snow showers – and possibly a rain shower – during the early evening hours will be the best chances for snow accumulations in our region. Even then, temperatures during the evening hours during the mid evening in our region will likely be around 35° – 39°, so any snow that manages to fall may struggle to accumulate. Nonetheless, I have included “new snowfall accumulations less than an inch possible” in the forecast text as a dusting or so may be possible. The snow showers will gradually begin to taper off during the overnight hours, though the mostly cloudy skies may remain in our region towards sunrise. Overnight lows on Monday Night will likely be down around 29° – 33°.

An area of high pressure will likely move up from the Deep South on Tuesday, and by Tuesday Evening it will likely be centered around Johnson City, TN with a possible maximum central pressure of 1026 mb. Further to the northwest, an area of low pressure – L1 – will begin to move away from the edge of the Rocky Mountains and into central South Dakota.

L1 will likely continue to move through the Upper Plains on Wednesday, and by Wednesday Night it will likely be around Marquette, MI. In the meantime, the area of high pressure will move into Virginia during the day Wednesday, and then off the coast by Wednesday Evening. This will allow for a steady southwesterly breeze to likely begin in our region. However, increasing mid-level moisture will be brought up from the South, and this will allow for mostly cloudy skies to build back into the region as we head into the late morning and afternoon hours on Wednesday. Nonetheless, temperatures are likely to go upwards of 49° – 53° during the afternoon on Wednesday. I have included the possibility of a stray rain shower late in the afternoon on Wednesday in response to the increasing moisture, but likely it will not be until the overnight hours on Wednesday Night that we begin to see rain moving into the region.

Rain showers will be likely on Thursday as L1 moves up towards Sault Ste. Marie, ON, and drags the cold front through Ohio. High temperatures on Thursday are likely to be stunted by the increasing rain showers in the region, and thus I am expecting that the high temperature on Thursday may be a few degrees cooler than Wednesday’s. Once the cold front moves through, temperatures are likely to drop quickly, and with the way things are looking, this may very well occur the late afternoon hours. In doing so, the rain will switch over to snow on the backside of this cold front during the early evening hours. Snow showers will be possible during the evening and overnight hours on Thursday Night as overnight lows drop down to around 22° – 26°.

Cooler air may likely continue to move into our region throughout the day Friday, and thus I am expecting that high temperatures may very well be upwards of 26° – 30° on Friday, with overnight lows on Friday Night dropping down to around 14° – 18°. Snow showers will remain possible in our region as we head into Friday and even into the first half of Friday Night. At this time, it is too early to speculate on just how much – if any – snowfall accumulations we can expect in our region from this system.

Afterwards, an area of high pressure will likely rush into the region as we head into next weekend.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

