Wilson has 16 as No. 10 Texas A&M outlasts Rice 57-53

Sports
Associated Press19

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Aaliyah Wilson scored 16 points, including a key basket late, as No. 10 Texas A&M outlasted Rice 57-53 on Sunday.

Nancy Mulkey made two free throws to get the Owls within 1 with less than a minute left. But Wilson made a jumper soon after that to make it 56-53 and Ciera Johnson added a free throw with 3 seconds left to secure the victory.

Jasmine Smith had 18 points to lead Rice (4-1) as the Owls lost for the first time this season.

The win is the eighth straight victory in the series for Texas A&M (8-0).

Texas A&M was up by 8 after two free throws by Johnson with about 6½ minutes left in the fourth quarter. India Bellamy scored the next five points for the Owls to get them within 50-47 a couple of minutes later.

The Owls used a 4-0 run to cut the lead to 52-51 with less than 1½ minutes to go. Kayla Wells made a layup for the Aggies to extend the lead to 3 with about a minute left.

Rice led 28-24 at halftime after Smith scored 11 points in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

After three straight blowouts, Sunday’s game was a good test for the Aggies as they head toward the start of SEC play.

UP NEXT

RICE: The Owls don’t play again until Jan. 1 when they play the first of two consecutive games at Texas-San Antonio.

TEXAS A&M: The Aggies are off until Dec. 28 when they host Northwestern State in their last non-conference tuneup before opening SEC play against Tennessee on Dec. 31.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

No. 19 Rutgers beats No. 13 Illinois to remain unbeaten

Associated Press

Haskins finds groove too late, Washington win streak ends

Associated Press

Jackson leads surging Ravens to 40-14 rout of Jaguars

Associated Press