The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (62)
|11-0
|1550
|1
|2. Clemson
|10-1
|1482
|4
|3. Ohio St.
|6-0
|1424
|3
|4. Notre Dame
|10-1
|1338
|2
|5. Texas A&M
|8-1
|1297
|5
|6. Cincinnati
|9-0
|1262
|6
|7. Indiana
|6-1
|1123
|7
|8. Oklahoma
|8-2
|1088
|12
|9. Coastal Carolina
|11-0
|1024
|9
|10. Florida
|8-3
|1001
|11
|11. Georgia
|7-2
|959
|10
|12. Iowa St.
|8-3
|845
|8
|13. BYU
|10-1
|779
|14
|14. North Carolina
|8-3
|685
|16
|15. Northwestern
|6-2
|666
|15
|16. Louisiana-Lafayette
|9-1
|642
|17
|17. Iowa
|6-2
|556
|18
|18. Miami
|8-2
|475
|19
|19. San Jose St.
|7-0
|375
|25
|20. Texas
|6-3
|291
|21
|21. Southern Cal
|5-1
|276
|13
|22. Tulsa
|6-2
|273
|20
|23. Liberty
|9-1
|207
|22
|24. NC State
|8-3
|185
|24
|25. Oregon
|4-2
|126
|–
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 114, Army 36, Buffalo 15, UCF 13, Marshall 13, Ball St. 11, Washington 7, UAB 5, TCU 4, Memphis 2, Colorado 1.
