The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (62) 11-0 1550 1 2. Clemson 10-1 1482 4 3. Ohio St. 6-0 1424 3 4. Notre Dame 10-1 1338 2 5. Texas A&M 8-1 1297 5 6. Cincinnati 9-0 1262 6 7. Indiana 6-1 1123 7 8. Oklahoma 8-2 1088 12 9. Coastal Carolina 11-0 1024 9 10. Florida 8-3 1001 11 11. Georgia 7-2 959 10 12. Iowa St. 8-3 845 8 13. BYU 10-1 779 14 14. North Carolina 8-3 685 16 15. Northwestern 6-2 666 15 16. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1 642 17 17. Iowa 6-2 556 18 18. Miami 8-2 475 19 19. San Jose St. 7-0 375 25 20. Texas 6-3 291 21 21. Southern Cal 5-1 276 13 22. Tulsa 6-2 273 20 23. Liberty 9-1 207 22 24. NC State 8-3 185 24 25. Oregon 4-2 126 –

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 114, Army 36, Buffalo 15, UCF 13, Marshall 13, Ball St. 11, Washington 7, UAB 5, TCU 4, Memphis 2, Colorado 1.