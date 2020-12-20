Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 68, N. Can. Hoover 61, 2OT

Amherst Steele 59, Grafton Midview 56

Anna 66, Minster 52

Attica Seneca E. 78, Bucyrus 49

Bainbridge Paint Valley 60, Chillicothe Huntington 44

Batavia 53, Batavia Clermont NE 42

Beaver Eastern 51, W. Union 40

Belpre 67, Portsmouth Clay 35

Bishop Ready 81, St. Clairsville 54

Bloomdale Elmwood 54, Arcadia 39

Brookville 50, New Paris National Trail 38

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 57, Philo 54

Camden Preble Shawnee 80, Union City Mississinawa Valley 29

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 76, Sugar Grove Berne Union 48

Canfield 51, Alliance Marlington 48

Cardington-Lincoln 62, Tree of Life 49

Castalia Margaretta 56, Sandusky Perkins 34

Chillicothe Unioto 50, Chillicothe Zane Trace 40

Cin. Anderson 66, New Richmond 64, OT

Cin. Country Day 56, Milford 48

Cin. Elder 71, W. Chester Lakota W. 58

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 56, Milford 48

Cin. Moeller 71, Centerville 58

Cin. NW 58, Wilmington 32

Cin. St. Xavier 69, Cin. Summit Country Day 28

Cin. Woodward 73, Whitehall-Yearling 55

Circleville 43, Amanda-Clearcreek 39

Cols. DeSales 80, Dresden Tri-Valley 43

Columbus Grove 58, Hamler Patrick Henry 48

Cory-Rawson 38, Ada 36, OT

Coshocton 56, Crooksville 52

Day. Carroll 62, New Carlisle Tecumseh 42

Delaware Buckeye Valley 42, Delaware Hayes 38

Dover 70, Orrville 28

Fairfield 53, Lees Creek E. Clinton 50, OT

Fairview 79, Rocky River Lutheran W. 50

Frankfort Adena 46, Piketon 26

Franklin 65, Monroe 46

Franklin Furnace Green 76, Racine Southern 56

Fremont St. Joseph 52, Sandusky St. Mary 44

Ft. Loramie 40, Versailles 31

Ft. Recovery 46, Ansonia 39

Germantown Valley View 75, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 43

Granville 70, Zanesville 54

Grove City 53, New Albany 36

Hamilton Badin 51, Cin. Christian 37

Hilliard Davidson 66, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 59

Horizon Science 48, Granville Christian 35

Huron 58, Bellevue 44

Independence 84, Elyria Open Door 45

Johnstown 80, Oregon Stritch 53

Kalida 71, Spencerville 44

Lakeside Danbury 64, New Riegel 54

Lancaster 68, Grove City Cent. Crossing 45

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 65, Corning Miller 33

Lewis Center Olentangy 64, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 45

Lima Bath 65, Findlay Liberty-Benton 60

Lima Shawnee 64, Maria Stein Marion Local 33

London Madison Plains 67, N. Lewisburg Triad 52

Louisville 52, Can. South 45

Malvern 83, Steubenville 54

Mansfield Christian 63, Mansfield Temple Christian 56

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 66, Kenton 59

Metamora Evergreen 55, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 45

Monroeville 64, Dola Hardin Northern 56

N. Ridgeville 52, N. Olmsted 33

Napoleon 55, Bryan 38

New Boston Glenwood 74, Mowrystown Whiteoak 52

New Knoxville 61, Lima Temple Christian 49

New Lebanon Dixie 62, Newton Local 57

New Philadelphia 71, Marietta 52

Norton 63, Streetsboro 48

Ottawa-Glandorf 57, Archbold 36

Ottoville 69, Tol. Christian 66, OT

Pataskala Licking Hts. 81, Newark Licking Valley 58

Paulding 58, Miller City 50

Pickerington Cent. 63, Newark 60

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 63, Covington 43

Plymouth 58, Crestline 49, OT

Rittman 49, Cuyahoga Hts. 37

Sardinia Eastern Brown 55, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 33

Solon 85, Chardon 67

St. Marys Memorial 54, Rockford Parkway 38

St. Paris Graham 44, Mechanicsburg 34

Strasburg-Franklin 50, Hartville Lake Center Christian 37

Sycamore Mohawk 62, Carey 46

Thomas Worthington 61, Dublin Jerome 46

Tol. Cent. Cath. 59, Swanton 55

Tol. St. John’s 52, Defiance 33

Tontogany Otsego 59, Millbury Lake 53

Uniontown Lake 68, Akr. Coventry 32

Vermilion 45, Port Clinton 40

Vincent Warren 88, Caldwell 63

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 62, Magnolia Sandy Valley 39

West Salem Northwestern 94, Doylestown Chippewa 68

Willard 72, Norwalk 55

Zanesville Rosecrans 60, Millersport 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield vs. Can. Cent. Cath., ccd.

Antwerp vs. Delphos Jefferson, ccd.

Antwerp vs. Delphos St. John’s, ccd.

Circleville Logan Elm vs. Amanda-Clearcreek, ccd.

E. Liverpool vs. Carrollton, ccd.

Ironton Rock Hill vs. Oak Hill, ppd.

Madonna, W.Va. vs. Bowerston Conotton Valley, ccd.

Mt. Vernon vs. Sunbury Big Walnut, ccd.

Sidney Lehman vs. Houston, ppd.

Southeastern vs. Williamsport Westfall, ppd.

Stryker vs. W. Unity Hilltop, ccd.

Thomas Worthington vs. Springfield, ccd.

Toronto vs. Richmond Edison, ccd.

Wheelersburg vs. S. Point, ppd.

Worthington Christian vs. Delaware Buckeye Valley, ccd.

