Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 68, N. Can. Hoover 61, 2OT
Amherst Steele 59, Grafton Midview 56
Anna 66, Minster 52
Attica Seneca E. 78, Bucyrus 49
Bainbridge Paint Valley 60, Chillicothe Huntington 44
Batavia 53, Batavia Clermont NE 42
Beaver Eastern 51, W. Union 40
Belpre 67, Portsmouth Clay 35
Bishop Ready 81, St. Clairsville 54
Bloomdale Elmwood 54, Arcadia 39
Brookville 50, New Paris National Trail 38
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 57, Philo 54
Camden Preble Shawnee 80, Union City Mississinawa Valley 29
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 76, Sugar Grove Berne Union 48
Canfield 51, Alliance Marlington 48
Cardington-Lincoln 62, Tree of Life 49
Castalia Margaretta 56, Sandusky Perkins 34
Chillicothe Unioto 50, Chillicothe Zane Trace 40
Cin. Anderson 66, New Richmond 64, OT
Cin. Country Day 56, Milford 48
Cin. Elder 71, W. Chester Lakota W. 58
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 56, Milford 48
Cin. Moeller 71, Centerville 58
Cin. NW 58, Wilmington 32
Cin. St. Xavier 69, Cin. Summit Country Day 28
Cin. Woodward 73, Whitehall-Yearling 55
Circleville 43, Amanda-Clearcreek 39
Cols. DeSales 80, Dresden Tri-Valley 43
Columbus Grove 58, Hamler Patrick Henry 48
Cory-Rawson 38, Ada 36, OT
Coshocton 56, Crooksville 52
Day. Carroll 62, New Carlisle Tecumseh 42
Delaware Buckeye Valley 42, Delaware Hayes 38
Dover 70, Orrville 28
Fairfield 53, Lees Creek E. Clinton 50, OT
Fairview 79, Rocky River Lutheran W. 50
Frankfort Adena 46, Piketon 26
Franklin 65, Monroe 46
Franklin Furnace Green 76, Racine Southern 56
Fremont St. Joseph 52, Sandusky St. Mary 44
Ft. Loramie 40, Versailles 31
Ft. Recovery 46, Ansonia 39
Germantown Valley View 75, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 43
Granville 70, Zanesville 54
Grove City 53, New Albany 36
Hamilton Badin 51, Cin. Christian 37
Hilliard Davidson 66, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 59
Horizon Science 48, Granville Christian 35
Huron 58, Bellevue 44
Independence 84, Elyria Open Door 45
Johnstown 80, Oregon Stritch 53
Kalida 71, Spencerville 44
Lakeside Danbury 64, New Riegel 54
Lancaster 68, Grove City Cent. Crossing 45
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 65, Corning Miller 33
Lewis Center Olentangy 64, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 45
Lima Bath 65, Findlay Liberty-Benton 60
Lima Shawnee 64, Maria Stein Marion Local 33
Louisville 52, Can. South 45
Malvern 83, Steubenville 54
Mansfield Christian 63, Mansfield Temple Christian 56
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 66, Kenton 59
Metamora Evergreen 55, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 45
Monroeville 64, Dola Hardin Northern 56
N. Ridgeville 52, N. Olmsted 33
Napoleon 55, Bryan 38
New Boston Glenwood 74, Mowrystown Whiteoak 52
New Knoxville 61, Lima Temple Christian 49
New Lebanon Dixie 62, Newton Local 57
New Philadelphia 71, Marietta 52
Norton 63, Streetsboro 48
Ottawa-Glandorf 57, Archbold 36
Ottoville 69, Tol. Christian 66, OT
Pataskala Licking Hts. 81, Newark Licking Valley 58
Paulding 58, Miller City 50
Pickerington Cent. 63, Newark 60
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 63, Covington 43
Plymouth 58, Crestline 49, OT
Rittman 49, Cuyahoga Hts. 37
Sardinia Eastern Brown 55, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 33
Solon 85, Chardon 67
St. Marys Memorial 54, Rockford Parkway 38
Strasburg-Franklin 50, Hartville Lake Center Christian 37
Sycamore Mohawk 62, Carey 46
Thomas Worthington 61, Dublin Jerome 46
Tol. Cent. Cath. 59, Swanton 55
Tol. St. John’s 52, Defiance 33
Tontogany Otsego 59, Millbury Lake 53
Uniontown Lake 68, Akr. Coventry 32
Vermilion 45, Port Clinton 40
Vincent Warren 88, Caldwell 63
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 62, Magnolia Sandy Valley 39
West Salem Northwestern 94, Doylestown Chippewa 68
Willard 72, Norwalk 55
Zanesville Rosecrans 60, Millersport 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield vs. Can. Cent. Cath., ccd.
Antwerp vs. Delphos Jefferson, ccd.
Antwerp vs. Delphos St. John’s, ccd.
Circleville Logan Elm vs. Amanda-Clearcreek, ccd.
E. Liverpool vs. Carrollton, ccd.
Ironton Rock Hill vs. Oak Hill, ppd.
Madonna, W.Va. vs. Bowerston Conotton Valley, ccd.
Mt. Vernon vs. Sunbury Big Walnut, ccd.
Sidney Lehman vs. Houston, ppd.
Southeastern vs. Williamsport Westfall, ppd.
Stryker vs. W. Unity Hilltop, ccd.
Thomas Worthington vs. Springfield, ccd.
Toronto vs. Richmond Edison, ccd.
Wheelersburg vs. S. Point, ppd.
Worthington Christian vs. Delaware Buckeye Valley, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/