Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 70, Akr. Ellet 39

Akr. Hoban 92, Canfield S. Range 83

Anna 40, Russia 37

Apple Creek Waynedale 60, Massillon Tuslaw 50

Ashland 62, Wooster 58

Attica Seneca E. 92, Bucyrus 2

Avon 61, Grafton Midview 57, OT

Beavercreek 55, Clayton Northmont 27

Beloit W. Branch 44, Can. South 26

Belpre 62, Portsmouth Clay 32

Berlin Hiland 79, Uhrichsville Claymont 18

Bethel-Tate 57, New Richmond 32

Bishop Fenwick 44, Day. Chaminade Julienne 25

Bloomdale Elmwood 49, Elmore Woodmore 43

Bluffton 59, Arcadia 39

Botkins 61, Sidney Fairlawn 30

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 48, N. Royalton 40

Brunswick 66, Elyria 37

Caledonia River Valley 36, Marion Pleasant 35

Campbell Memorial 42, Heartland Christian 37

Can. Glenoak 47, Green 31

Canal Fulton Northwest 56, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 54, OT

Cardington-Lincoln 51, Centerburg 37

Carey 56, Sycamore Mohawk 23

Carlisle 45, Waynesville 35

Chagrin Falls Kenston 66, Struthers 53

Chillicothe Huntington 54, Bainbridge Paint Valley 40

Cin. Oak Hills 54, Fairfield 49

Cin. Princeton 58, Hamilton 38

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 56, Southeastern 55

Collins Western Reserve 63, Doylestown Chippewa 57

Columbiana 51, Orwell Grand Valley 34

Convoy Crestview 51, Kalida 39

Cory-Rawson 58, Waynesfield-Goshen 39

Crooksville 53, Byesville Meadowbrook 46

Dalton 57, Massillon 47

Danville 90, Granville Christian 29

Dover 33, Cambridge 28

Dresden Tri-Valley 45, Philo 22

Elyria Cath. 67, Fairview 28

Franklin 47, Eaton 43

Fredericktown 50, Galion Northmor 35

Ft. Loramie 37, Findlay Liberty-Benton 20

Georgetown 70, Felicity-Franklin 38

Greenfield McClain 73, Lynchburg-Clay 63, OT

Greenwich S. Cent. 67, Ashland Crestview 61, OT

Hamilton Badin 66, Cin. McNicholas 49

Hannibal River 55, Martins Ferry 36

Hanoverton United 39, E. Liverpool 38

Haviland Wayne Trace 44, Ottoville 39

Howard E. Knox 39, Mt. Gilead 38

Huber Hts. Wayne 67, Kettering Fairmont 42

Kirtland 42, Gates Mills Hawken 38

Lancaster 58, Grove City Cent. Crossing 33

Lebanon 64, Milford 50

Lees Creek E. Clinton 64, Blanchester 43

Legacy Christian 49, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 39

Leipsic 73, Pandora-Gilboa 28

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 36, Cin. Colerain 33

Lima Shawnee 54, Lima Cent. Cath. 43

Lorain Clearview 48, Wellington 40

Lyndhurst Brush 38, Gates Mills Gilmour 36

Mansfield Christian 67, Crestline 28

Mason 52, Cin. Sycamore 40

Massillon Jackson 56, Can. McKinley 47

McDermott Scioto NW 47, Cin. Oak Hills 40, OT

Mechanicsburg 52, Cedarville 49

Medina 49, N. Can. Hoover 42

Medina Buckeye 53, Parma Hts. Holy Name 46

Miamisburg 57, Springfield 33

Milton-Union 59, Day. Northridge 31

Minerva 46, Alliance 24

Mogadore 63, Mogadore Field 29

Montpelier 54, Defiance Ayersville 36

N. Ridgeville 41, Avon Lake 34

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 40, Bucyrus Wynford 37

Napoleon 67, Defiance 31

Navarre Fairless 68, Akr. Coventry 43

New Albany 63, Grove City 41

New Concord John Glenn 50, New Bremen 42

New London 57, Ashland Mapleton 39

New Paris National Trail 43, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 32

New Philadelphia 52, Vincent Warren 50

Newton Local 52, New Lebanon Dixie 42

Norwood 68, Cin. Christian 35

Oberlin 57, LaGrange Keystone 22

Olmsted Falls 67, Amherst Steele 30

Ottawa-Glandorf 42, Perrysburg 33

Parma Normandy 51, Bay Village Bay 40

Piketon 54, Beaver Eastern 51

Richmond Edison 50, Toronto 46

Rocky River Magnificat 54, Macedonia Nordonia 52, 2OT

Shadyside 62, Bellaire 36

Shelby 77, Galion 24

Spencerville 58, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 20

Spring. NW 48, Plymouth 23

Stewart Federal Hocking 57, Sarahsville Shenandoah 52

Strongsville 64, Solon 54

Sullivan Black River 59, Sheffield Brookside 49

Sunbury Big Walnut 58, Delaware Hayes 37

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 42, Strasburg-Franklin 31

Upper Sandusky 37, Morral Ridgedale 35

W. Chester Lakota W. 89, Middletown 19

W. Jefferson 65, Spring. Cath. Cent. 48

Westlake 40, Berea-Midpark 33

Williamsburg 68, Leesburg Fairfield 30

Williamsport Westfall 47, London Madison Plains 26

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 65, Latham Western 48

Wooster Triway 61, Bellville Clear Fork 51

Youngs. Mooney 54, Austintown Fitch 44

Youngs. Ursuline 38, Youngs. Boardman 32

Zanesville Maysville 67, Warsaw River View 45

Tiger Roundball Classic=

Newark 41, Pickerington Cent. 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alliance Marlington vs. Akr. Manchester, ccd.

Barberton vs. Tallmadge, ccd.

Bedford vs. Maple Hts., ccd.

Bowerston Conotton Valley vs. E. Can., ccd.

Brookville vs. Bellbrook, ccd.

Cin. Indian Hill vs. Cin. Finneytown, ccd.

Cin. Purcell Marian vs. St. Bernard Roger Bacon, ppd.

Cols. Franklin Hts. vs. Westerville N., ccd.

Day. Oakwood vs. Day. Ponitz Tech., ccd.

Kettering Alter vs. Day. Carroll, ccd.

Kings Mills Kings vs. Cin. Walnut Hills, ccd.

Logan vs. Pataskala Watkins Memorial, ccd.

Miami Valley Christian Academy vs. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, ccd.

Middletown Madison Senior vs. Camden Preble Shawnee, ccd.

New Knoxville vs. Jackson Center, ppd.

New Lexington vs. Coshocton, ccd.

Plain City Jonathan Alder vs. London, ppd.

Powell Olentangy Liberty vs. Cols. DeSales, ccd.

Richfield Revere vs. Aurora, ppd.

Richwood N. Union vs. Spring. NW, ccd.

Salem vs. Carrollton, ppd.

Springboro vs. Centerville, ccd.

St. Marys Memorial vs. Arlington, ppd.

Sugarcreek Garaway vs. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, ppd.

Warren Lordstown vs. Youngs. Liberty, ccd.

Warrensville Hts. vs. Shaker Hts., ccd.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne vs. Tol. St. Ursula, ccd.

Yellow Springs vs. Ansonia, ccd.

