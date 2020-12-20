Roseville Fire Department Has Special Guest

ROSEVILLE, Ohio-The Roseville Fire Department brought a special guest to tour the village.

That special guest came all the way from the North Pole to see the children of Roseville. Fire captain Bryan Stickel tells us more.

“We did the Easter bunny and the kids really loved it, the whole village did. We just wanted to bring Santa out, put the kids in the spirit. With the COVID and everything going on, kinda heartbreaking for some, so Santa wanted to come and take a ride in a firetruck, so we’re gonna parade him around town and let him see the kids.”, Stickel said before the parade.

The visit was meant to raise the spirits of the village. Children look forward to it as well the department itself.

“The importance of bringing holiday cheer is for the kids. Cheer the kids up, and I think they really enjoy what we do and that’s about it… We got a good group of people here. They enjoy doing stuff like this.”

Santa toured the village escorted by firetrucks from the department.