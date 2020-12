Monday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST Monday, Dec. 21 NFL

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

Top 25 Men’s Basketball

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Northwestern St., 9 p.m.

No. 2 Baylor vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.

No. 10 Tennessee vs. St. Joseph’s, 6 p.m.

No. 15 Florida St. vs. Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

No. 24 Clemson vs. Morehead St., Noon.

Top 25 Women’s Basketball

No. 1 Stanford vs. at No. 11 UCLA, 3 p.m.

No. 7 Oregon at Washington St., 2 p.m.

No. 12 Arkansas vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff, 2 p.m.

No. 21 Oregon St. at Washington, 5 p.m.

No. 22 Texas at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

No. 25 Gonzaga vs. North Alabama, 5:45 p.m.