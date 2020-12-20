Hodge carries Cleveland St. past Purdue Fort Wayne 89-80

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — D’Moi Hodge scored a career-high 46 points and Cleveland St. beat Purdue Fort Wayne 89-80 on Sunday.

Hodge was 15-for-23 shooting, including 10 for 15 from 3-point range. His previous career high was 14 points on Dec. 13 at Ohio State. The 6-foot-4 Hodge also grabbed seven rebounds with four steals.

Torrey Patton had 13 points for Cleveland St. (2-3, 2-0 Horizon League).

Jarred Godfrey had 23 points for the Mastodons (1-2, 0-2). Jalon Pipkins added 14 points. Demetric Horton had 12 points.

The Vikings improve to 2-0 against the Mastodons this season. Cleveland St. defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 63-61 last Saturday. Cleveland St. plays Youngstown State at home on Saturday. Purdue Fort Wayne plays Robert Morris at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com