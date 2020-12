Weekend’s Time Schedule

All Times EST Saturday, Dec. 19 NFL

Buffalo at Denver, 4:30 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay, 6:15 p.m.

Top 25 Football

No. 1 Alabama at No. 11 Florida, SEC championship, at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 4 Clemson, ACC championship, at Charlotte, N.C., 4 p.m.

No. 3 Ohio St. vs. No. 15 Northwestern, Big Ten championship, at Indianapolis, Noon

No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee, Noon

No. 6 Cincinnati vs. No. 20 Tulsa, AAC Championship, at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

No. 8 Iowa St. vs. No. 12 Oklahoma, Big 12 championship, at Arlington, Texas, Noon

No. 25 San Jose St. vs. Boise St., Mountain West Championship, at Las Vegas, 4:15 p.m.

Top 25 Men’s Basketball

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 3 Iowa, Noon

No. 2 Baylor at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

No. 7 Villanova vs. Saintt Joseph’s, 9p.m.

No. 12 Wisconsin vs. No. 23 Louisville, Noon

No. 15 Florida St. vs. UCF, 9 p.m.

No. 20 Ohio St. vs. UCLA, 4:15 p.m.

No. 22 North Carolina at Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Top 25 Women’s Basketball

No. 1 Stanford at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

No. 3 UConn vs. Xavier, 1 p.m.

No. 7 Baylor vs. McNeese St., 3 p.m.

No. 7 Oregon at Washington, 5 p.m.

No. 9 Kentucky vs. Wofford 1 p.m.

No. 11 UCLA vs. California, 3 p.m.

No. 12 Arkansas at Little Rock, 3 p.m.

No. 14 Maryland vs. James Madison, 11 a.m.

No. 20 Missouri St. vs. South Dakota St., 2 p.m.

No. 21 Oregon St. at Washington St., 3 p.m.

No. 24 DePaul vs Georgetown, 3 p.m.