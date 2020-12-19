Ulsan wins Asian Champions League beating Persepolis 2-1

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Ulsan Horang-i of South Korea came from behind to defeat Persepolis of Iran 2-1 and become the champion of Asia for the second time on Saturday.

Two goals from Brazilian striker Junior Negrao gave the Tigers the win in the Asian Champions League final in Doha.

Ulsan also won in 2012.

The result left Iran still searching for a first continental championship since 1993, Persepolis also lost in the 2018 final. South Korea has a record 12 titles, five more than Japan.

“We have worked so hard in the past month or so and I want to thank the players,” Ulsan coach Kim Do-hoon said. “The final was tough against a very good team but we are delighted … to be champion of Asia.”

While Ulsan controlled the first half, a defensive mistake from Park Joo-ho allowed Mehdi Abdi to put Persepolis ahead with a low shot in the 45th minute.

Ulsan leveled just before the break. Yoon Bit-garam, who hit the post in the ninth minute, was brought down in the area by Ahmad Nourollahi.

Junior Negrao’s penalty was saved by Persepolis goalkeeper Hamed Lak but the striker, top scorer in the K-League in 2020, scored from the rebound.

Ulsan had a second spot kick eight minutes after the restart following a handball from Mehdi Shiri, and this time the Brazilian made no mistake to score his seventh goal of the tournament.

Persepolis pushed forward but was unable to find the equalizer despite a penalty claim five minutes from time.

The outbreak of coronavirus caused the tournament to be suspended from March to September. Qatar, host of the 2022 World Cup, stepped in to stage all of the remaining games in a bio-secure setting.

