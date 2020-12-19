Sunday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EST
|Sunday, Dec. 20
|NFL
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Dallas, 1 p.m
Houston at Indianapolisk 1 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 1 p.m.
New England at Miami, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at LA Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 8:02 p.m.
|Top 25 Men’s Basketball
No. 4 Michigan St. at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Houston vs. Alcorn, 4 p.m.
No. 9 Creighton at UConn, Noon
No. 11 Texas vs. Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.
No. 13 Illinois at No. 19 Rutgers, 1 p.m.
|Top 25 Women’s Basketball
No. 4 NC State vs. Miami, Noon
No. 6 Arizona at Utah, 2 p.m.
No. 10 Texas A&M vs. Rice, 3 p.m.
No. 13 Mississippi St. vs. Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.
No. 15 Indiana vs. Nebraska, 4 p.m.
No. 18 Syracuse at Boston College 2 p.m.
No. 25 Gonzaga vs. Eastern Michigan, 5:30 p.m.