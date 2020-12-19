Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 70, Akr. Ellet 39
Akr. Hoban 92, Canfield S. Range 83
Anna 40, Russia 37
Apple Creek Waynedale 60, Massillon Tuslaw 50
Ashland 62, Wooster 58
Attica Seneca E. 92, Bucyrus 2
Avon 61, Grafton Midview 57, OT
Beavercreek 55, Clayton Northmont 27
Beloit W. Branch 44, Can. South 26
Belpre 62, Portsmouth Clay 32
Berlin Hiland 79, Uhrichsville Claymont 18
Bethel-Tate 57, New Richmond 32
Bishop Fenwick 44, Day. Chaminade Julienne 25
Bloomdale Elmwood 49, Elmore Woodmore 43
Bluffton 59, Arcadia 39
Botkins 61, Sidney Fairlawn 30
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 48, N. Royalton 40
Brunswick 66, Elyria 37
Campbell Memorial 42, Heartland Christian 37
Can. Glenoak 47, Green 31
Canal Fulton Northwest 56, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 54, OT
Cardington-Lincoln 51, Centerburg 37
Carey 56, Sycamore Mohawk 23
Carlisle 45, Waynesville 35
Chagrin Falls Kenston 66, Struthers 53
Chillicothe Huntington 54, Bainbridge Paint Valley 40
Cin. Oak Hills 54, Fairfield 49
Cin. Princeton 58, Hamilton 38
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 56, Southeastern 55
Collins Western Reserve 63, Doylestown Chippewa 57
Columbiana 51, Orwell Grand Valley 34
Convoy Crestview 51, Kalida 39
Cory-Rawson 58, Waynesfield-Goshen 39
Crooksville 53, Byesville Meadowbrook 46
Dalton 57, Massillon 47
Danville 90, Granville Christian 29
Dover 33, Cambridge 28
Dresden Tri-Valley 45, Philo 22
Elyria Cath. 67, Fairview 28
Franklin 47, Eaton 43
Fredericktown 50, Galion Northmor 35
Ft. Loramie 37, Findlay Liberty-Benton 20
Georgetown 70, Felicity-Franklin 38
Greenfield McClain 73, Lynchburg-Clay 63, OT
Greenwich S. Cent. 67, Ashland Crestview 61, OT
Hamilton Badin 66, Cin. McNicholas 49
Hannibal River 55, Martins Ferry 36
Hanoverton United 39, E. Liverpool 38
Haviland Wayne Trace 44, Ottoville 39
Howard E. Knox 39, Mt. Gilead 38
Huber Hts. Wayne 67, Kettering Fairmont 42
Kirtland 42, Gates Mills Hawken 38
Lebanon 64, Milford 50
Lees Creek E. Clinton 64, Blanchester 43
Legacy Christian 49, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 39
Leipsic 73, Pandora-Gilboa 28
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 36, Cin. Colerain 33
Lima Shawnee 54, Lima Cent. Cath. 43
Lorain Clearview 48, Wellington 40
Lyndhurst Brush 38, Gates Mills Gilmour 36
Mansfield Christian 67, Crestline 28
Mason 52, Cin. Sycamore 40
Massillon Jackson 56, Can. McKinley 47
McDermott Scioto NW 47, Cin. Oak Hills 40, OT
Mechanicsburg 52, Cedarville 49
Medina 49, N. Can. Hoover 42
Medina Buckeye 53, Parma Hts. Holy Name 46
Miamisburg 57, Springfield 33
Milton-Union 59, Day. Northridge 31
Minerva 46, Alliance 24
Mogadore 63, Mogadore Field 29
Montpelier 54, Defiance Ayersville 36
N. Ridgeville 41, Avon Lake 34
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 40, Bucyrus Wynford 37
Napoleon 67, Defiance 31
Navarre Fairless 68, Akr. Coventry 43
New Albany 63, Grove City 41
New Concord John Glenn 50, New Bremen 42
New London 57, Ashland Mapleton 39
New Paris National Trail 43, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 32
New Philadelphia 52, Vincent Warren 50
Newton Local 52, New Lebanon Dixie 42
Norwood 68, Cin. Christian 35
Oberlin 57, LaGrange Keystone 22
Olmsted Falls 67, Amherst Steele 30
Ottawa-Glandorf 42, Perrysburg 33
Parma Normandy 51, Bay Village Bay 40
Piketon 54, Beaver Eastern 51
Richmond Edison 50, Toronto 46
Rocky River Magnificat 54, Macedonia Nordonia 52, 2OT
Shadyside 62, Bellaire 36
Shelby 77, Galion 24
Spencerville 58, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 20
Spring. NW 48, Plymouth 23
Stewart Federal Hocking 57, Sarahsville Shenandoah 52
Strongsville 64, Solon 54
Sullivan Black River 59, Sheffield Brookside 49
Sunbury Big Walnut 58, Delaware Hayes 37
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 42, Strasburg-Franklin 31
Upper Sandusky 37, Morral Ridgedale 35
W. Chester Lakota W. 89, Middletown 19
Westlake 40, Berea-Midpark 33
Williamsburg 68, Leesburg Fairfield 30
Williamsport Westfall 47, London Madison Plains 26
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 65, Latham Western 48
Wooster Triway 61, Bellville Clear Fork 51
Youngs. Mooney 54, Austintown Fitch 44
Youngs. Ursuline 38, Youngs. Boardman 32
Zanesville Maysville 67, Warsaw River View 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alliance Marlington vs. Akr. Manchester, ccd.
Barberton vs. Tallmadge, ccd.
Bedford vs. Maple Hts., ccd.
Bowerston Conotton Valley vs. E. Can., ccd.
Brookville vs. Bellbrook, ccd.
Cin. Indian Hill vs. Cin. Finneytown, ccd.
Cin. Purcell Marian vs. St. Bernard Roger Bacon, ppd.
Cols. Franklin Hts. vs. Westerville N., ccd.
Day. Oakwood vs. Day. Ponitz Tech., ccd.
Kettering Alter vs. Day. Carroll, ccd.
Kings Mills Kings vs. Cin. Walnut Hills, ccd.
Logan vs. Pataskala Watkins Memorial, ccd.
Miami Valley Christian Academy vs. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, ccd.
Middletown Madison Senior vs. Camden Preble Shawnee, ccd.
New Knoxville vs. Jackson Center, ppd.
New Lexington vs. Coshocton, ccd.
Plain City Jonathan Alder vs. London, ppd.
Powell Olentangy Liberty vs. Cols. DeSales, ccd.
Richfield Revere vs. Aurora, ppd.
Richwood N. Union vs. Spring. NW, ccd.
Salem vs. Carrollton, ppd.
Springboro vs. Centerville, ccd.
St. Marys Memorial vs. Arlington, ppd.
Warren Lordstown vs. Youngs. Liberty, ccd.
Warrensville Hts. vs. Shaker Hts., ccd.
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne vs. Tol. St. Ursula, ccd.
Yellow Springs vs. Ansonia, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/