Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 66, N. Can. Hoover 61, 2OT

Amherst Steele 59, Grafton Midview 56

Anna 66, Minster 52

Attica Seneca E. 78, Bucyrus 49

Bainbridge Paint Valley 60, Chillicothe Huntington 44

Batavia 53, Batavia Clermont NE 42

Beaver Eastern 51, W. Union 40

Belpre 67, Portsmouth Clay 35

Bishop Ready 81, St. Clairsville 54

Bloomdale Elmwood 54, Arcadia 39

Brookville 50, New Paris National Trail 38

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 57, Philo 54

Camden Preble Shawnee 80, Union City Mississinawa Valley 29

Cardington-Lincoln 62, Tree of Life 49

Castalia Margaretta 56, Sandusky Perkins 34

Cin. Anderson 66, New Richmond 64, OT

Cin. Elder 71, W. Chester Lakota W. 58

Cin. Moeller 71, Centerville 58

Cin. NW 58, Wilmington 32

Cin. St. Xavier 69, Cin. Summit Country Day 28

Cols. DeSales 80, Dresden Tri-Valley 43

Columbus Grove 58, Hamler Patrick Henry 48

Cory-Rawson 38, Ada 36, OT

Coshocton 56, Crooksville 52

Fairfield 53, Lees Creek E. Clinton 50

Franklin 65, Monroe 46

Franklin Furnace Green 76, Racine Southern 56

Fremont St. Joseph 52, Sandusky St. Mary 44

Ft. Loramie 40, Versailles 31

Ft. Recovery 46, Ansonia 39

Germantown Valley View 75, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 43

Granville 70, Zanesville 54

Hamilton Badin 51, Cin. Christian 37

Hilliard Davidson 66, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 59

Horizon Science 48, Granville Christian 35

Huron 58, Bellevue 44

Independence 84, Elyria Open Door 45

Johnstown 80, Oregon Stritch 53

Kalida 71, Spencerville 44

Lakeside Danbury 64, New Riegel 54

Lancaster 68, Grove City Cent. Crossing 45

Lewis Center Olentangy 64, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 45

Lima Bath 65, Findlay Liberty-Benton 60

Louisville 52, Can. South 45

Malvern 83, Steubenville 54

Mansfield Christian 63, Mansfield Temple Christian 56

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 66, Kenton 59

Monroeville 64, Dola Hardin Northern 56

N. Ridgeville 52, N. Olmsted 33

Napoleon 55, Bryan 38

New Boston Glenwood 74, Mowrystown Whiteoak 52

New Knoxville 61, Lima Temple Christian 49

New Philadelphia 71, Marietta 52

Norton 63, Streetsboro 48

Ottawa-Glandorf 57, Archbold 36

Ottoville 69, Tol. Christian 66, OT

Paulding 58, Miller City 50

Pickerington Cent. 63, Newark 60

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 63, Covington 43

Rittman 49, Cuyahoga Hts. 37

Solon 85, Chardon 67

St. Marys Memorial 54, Rockford Parkway 38

Strasburg-Franklin 50, Hartville Lake Center Christian 37

Sycamore Mohawk 62, Carey 46

Tol. Cent. Cath. 59, Swanton 55

Tontogany Otsego 59, Millbury Lake 53

Uniontown Lake 68, Akr. Coventry 32

Vermilion 45, Port Clinton 40

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 62, Magnolia Sandy Valley 39

West Salem Northwestern 94, Doylestown Chippewa 68

Willard 72, Norwalk 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Circleville Logan Elm vs. Amanda-Clearcreek, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/