Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 66, N. Can. Hoover 61, 2OT
Amherst Steele 59, Grafton Midview 56
Anna 66, Minster 52
Attica Seneca E. 78, Bucyrus 49
Bainbridge Paint Valley 60, Chillicothe Huntington 44
Batavia 53, Batavia Clermont NE 42
Beaver Eastern 51, W. Union 40
Belpre 67, Portsmouth Clay 35
Bishop Ready 81, St. Clairsville 54
Bloomdale Elmwood 54, Arcadia 39
Brookville 50, New Paris National Trail 38
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 57, Philo 54
Camden Preble Shawnee 80, Union City Mississinawa Valley 29
Cardington-Lincoln 62, Tree of Life 49
Castalia Margaretta 56, Sandusky Perkins 34
Cin. Anderson 66, New Richmond 64, OT
Cin. Elder 71, W. Chester Lakota W. 58
Cin. Moeller 71, Centerville 58
Cin. NW 58, Wilmington 32
Cin. St. Xavier 69, Cin. Summit Country Day 28
Cols. DeSales 80, Dresden Tri-Valley 43
Columbus Grove 58, Hamler Patrick Henry 48
Cory-Rawson 38, Ada 36, OT
Coshocton 56, Crooksville 52
Fairfield 53, Lees Creek E. Clinton 50
Franklin 65, Monroe 46
Franklin Furnace Green 76, Racine Southern 56
Fremont St. Joseph 52, Sandusky St. Mary 44
Ft. Loramie 40, Versailles 31
Ft. Recovery 46, Ansonia 39
Germantown Valley View 75, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 43
Granville 70, Zanesville 54
Hamilton Badin 51, Cin. Christian 37
Hilliard Davidson 66, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 59
Horizon Science 48, Granville Christian 35
Huron 58, Bellevue 44
Independence 84, Elyria Open Door 45
Johnstown 80, Oregon Stritch 53
Kalida 71, Spencerville 44
Lakeside Danbury 64, New Riegel 54
Lancaster 68, Grove City Cent. Crossing 45
Lewis Center Olentangy 64, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 45
Lima Bath 65, Findlay Liberty-Benton 60
Louisville 52, Can. South 45
Malvern 83, Steubenville 54
Mansfield Christian 63, Mansfield Temple Christian 56
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 66, Kenton 59
Monroeville 64, Dola Hardin Northern 56
N. Ridgeville 52, N. Olmsted 33
Napoleon 55, Bryan 38
New Boston Glenwood 74, Mowrystown Whiteoak 52
New Knoxville 61, Lima Temple Christian 49
New Philadelphia 71, Marietta 52
Norton 63, Streetsboro 48
Ottawa-Glandorf 57, Archbold 36
Ottoville 69, Tol. Christian 66, OT
Paulding 58, Miller City 50
Pickerington Cent. 63, Newark 60
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 63, Covington 43
Rittman 49, Cuyahoga Hts. 37
Solon 85, Chardon 67
St. Marys Memorial 54, Rockford Parkway 38
Strasburg-Franklin 50, Hartville Lake Center Christian 37
Sycamore Mohawk 62, Carey 46
Tol. Cent. Cath. 59, Swanton 55
Tontogany Otsego 59, Millbury Lake 53
Uniontown Lake 68, Akr. Coventry 32
Vermilion 45, Port Clinton 40
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 62, Magnolia Sandy Valley 39
West Salem Northwestern 94, Doylestown Chippewa 68
Willard 72, Norwalk 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Circleville Logan Elm vs. Amanda-Clearcreek, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/