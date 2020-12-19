Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 66, N. Can. Hoover 61, 2OT
Attica Seneca E. 78, Bucyrus 49
Bainbridge Paint Valley 60, Chillicothe Huntington 44
Batavia 53, Batavia Clermont NE 42
Bishop Ready 81, St. Clairsville 54
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 57, Philo 54
Camden Preble Shawnee 80, Union City Mississinawa Valley 29
Cin. Anderson 66, New Richmond 64, OT
Cin. Moeller 71, Centerville 58
Fairfield 53, Lees Creek E. Clinton 50
Fremont St. Joseph 52, Sandusky St. Mary 44
Granville 70, Zanesville 54
Horizon Science 48, Granville Christian 35
Johnstown 80, Oregon Stritch 53
Lima Bath 65, Findlay Liberty-Benton 60
Louisville 52, Can. South 45
Malvern 83, Steubenville 54
N. Ridgeville 52, N. Olmsted 33
New Knoxville 61, Lima Temple Christian 49
Rittman 49, Cuyahoga Hts. 37
Solon 85, Chardon 67
St. Marys Memorial 54, Rockford Parkway 38
Strasburg-Franklin 50, Hartville Lake Center Christian 37
Sycamore Mohawk 62, Carey 46
Tol. Cent. Cath. 59, Swanton 55
Uniontown Lake 68, Akr. Coventry 32
Willard 72, Norwalk 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/