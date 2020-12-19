Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 66, N. Can. Hoover 61, 2OT

Attica Seneca E. 78, Bucyrus 49

Bainbridge Paint Valley 60, Chillicothe Huntington 44

Batavia 53, Batavia Clermont NE 42

Bishop Ready 81, St. Clairsville 54

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 57, Philo 54

Camden Preble Shawnee 80, Union City Mississinawa Valley 29

Cin. Anderson 66, New Richmond 64, OT

Cin. Moeller 71, Centerville 58

Fairfield 53, Lees Creek E. Clinton 50

Fremont St. Joseph 52, Sandusky St. Mary 44

Granville 70, Zanesville 54

Horizon Science 48, Granville Christian 35

Johnstown 80, Oregon Stritch 53

Lima Bath 65, Findlay Liberty-Benton 60

Louisville 52, Can. South 45

Malvern 83, Steubenville 54

N. Ridgeville 52, N. Olmsted 33

New Knoxville 61, Lima Temple Christian 49

Rittman 49, Cuyahoga Hts. 37

Solon 85, Chardon 67

St. Marys Memorial 54, Rockford Parkway 38

Strasburg-Franklin 50, Hartville Lake Center Christian 37

Sycamore Mohawk 62, Carey 46

Tol. Cent. Cath. 59, Swanton 55

Uniontown Lake 68, Akr. Coventry 32

Willard 72, Norwalk 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/