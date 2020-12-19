Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bainbridge Paint Valley 60, Chillicothe Huntington 44

Bishop Ready 81, St. Clairsville 54

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 57, Philo 54

Cin. Moeller 71, Centerville 58

Granville 70, Zanesville 54

Horizon Science 48, Granville Christian 35

Johnstown 80, Oregon Stritch 53

Louisville 52, Can. South 45

Malvern 83, Steubenville 54

N. Ridgeville 52, N. Olmsted 33

Strasburg-Franklin 50, Hartville Lake Center Christian 37

Uniontown Lake 68, Akr. Coventry 32

Willard 72, Norwalk 55

___

