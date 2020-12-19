Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bainbridge Paint Valley 60, Chillicothe Huntington 44
Bishop Ready 81, St. Clairsville 54
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 57, Philo 54
Cin. Moeller 71, Centerville 58
Granville 70, Zanesville 54
Horizon Science 48, Granville Christian 35
Johnstown 80, Oregon Stritch 53
Louisville 52, Can. South 45
Malvern 83, Steubenville 54
N. Ridgeville 52, N. Olmsted 33
Strasburg-Franklin 50, Hartville Lake Center Christian 37
Uniontown Lake 68, Akr. Coventry 32
Willard 72, Norwalk 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
