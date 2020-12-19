Penn, Drake host Chicago State

Chicago State (0-8) vs. Drake (7-0)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Xavier Johnson and Chicago State will take on Roman Penn and Drake. Johnson has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.2 over his last five games. Penn is averaging 13.6 points and 6.8 assists over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Drake has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Penn, Shanquan Hemphill, Garrett Sturtz and Tremell Murphy have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 50 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Johnson has connected on 28.3 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: Chicago State has dropped its last six road games, scoring 54.5 points and allowing 88.2 points during those contests. Drake has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 88.8 points while giving up 59.5.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. Drake has an assist on 43 of 95 field goals (45.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Chicago State has assists on 27 of 61 field goals (44.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Drake defense has allowed only 59.7 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bulldogs 27th among Division I teams. The Chicago State offense has averaged 54 points through eight games (ranked 239th, nationally).

