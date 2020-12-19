Messi equals Pelé’s 643 club goals, Barça held by Valencia

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi reached another personal scoring milestone in Barcelona’s 2-2 draw with Valencia in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Messi’s 643rd career goal for Barcelona since his 2004 debut matched Pelé’s tally for Santos accumulated from 1957-74. Messi is Barcelona’s and the Spanish league’s all-time leading scorer.

The latest setback by Barcelona left Ronald Koeman’s team in fifth place and eight points adrift of league leader Atlético Madrid, which got two goals by Luis Suárez to help beat Elche 3-1.

Messi canceled out Mouctar Diakhaby’s opener for Valencia when he scored in first half injury time moments after Jaume Domènech saved his penalty shot. Jordi Alba recovered the rebound of Domènech’s save and crossed it to the far post where Messi headed it in.

Central defender Ronald Araújo scored his first career goal for Barcelona with an acrobatic kick to put the hosts ahead at Camp Nou in the 53rd.

But José Gayà set up Maxi Gómez to hit back for Valencia in the 69th and split the points.

GROWING PAINS

Koeman attributed the slip to the youth of his team, which he is trying to build around the veteran core of Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Koeman gave consecutive starts to Araújo and Óscar Mingueza, both 21, and entrusted playmaking duties to 18-year-old Pedro “Pedri” González. Sergiño Dest, at 20, has become his undisputed starter at right back with Sergio Roberto injured.

“The age of some players can explain why there is a certain inconsistency because consistency comes from playing together for a long time,” Koeman said. “We lacked control and lost too many balls in defense sometimes. I saw my team have doubts.”

A botched marking scheme made it easier for Diakhaby to head in Valencia’s opener in the 29th when Antoine Griezmann — who is significantly shorter than the center back — lost his mark of him during a corner kick.

“We don’t have many tall players to defend their tallest ones … but we cannot leave anyone wide open,” Koeman said. “We have to at least be there, be engaged.”

Besides Dest, the match featured another young American starting for Valencia. Eighteen-year-old Yunus Musah had to be substituted in the first half after the right back appeared to injure a leg. He walked off gingerly.

SUÁREZ SCORES

Suárez’s goals were his first since he returned to action recently following his coronavirus infection.

Suárez’s double ensured Atlético bounced back from losing to Real Madrid 2-0, its first defeat in the competition since February.

The Uruguay striker’s seven goals make him joint top scorer of the league along with Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal and Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas.

Suárez isn’t the dominant scorer he was at Barcelona before changing clubs this summer, but he is still a world-class finisher when his teammates get him the ball in scoring position.

He put the hosts ahead in the 41st minute with a subtle touch to roll a long pass by Kieran Trippier past on-rushing goalkeeper Édgar Badía.

Suárez added the second in the 58th when he slid to sweep home a low ball sent to the far post by Yannick Carrasco.

Lucas Boyé got one back for Elche with a header in the 64th and drew a one-handed save from Jan Oblak minutes later.

But substitute Diego Costa put the result beyond doubt when he earned and converted a penalty with 10 minutes remaining. It was Costa’s first appearance after missing seven games due to injury.

The league leaders moved three points clear of Real Sociedad and Real Madrid. Sociedad visits Levante later Saturday, while Madrid visits Eibar on Sunday.

Also later, fourth-placed Villarreal is at Osasuna, while Sevilla faces Valladolid.

