St. Mary’s puts streak on line vs CSU

Colorado State (2-0) vs. Saint Mary’s (7-1)

University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s looks for its eighth straight victory of the season as it faces Colorado State. Colorado State easily beat Northern Arizona by 39 on Monday. Saint Mary’s is coming off an 80-75 win over Eastern Washington on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The dynamic Tommy Kuhse has averaged 15.6 points and 6.4 assists to lead the charge for the Gaels. Matthias Tass is also a key contributor, putting up 11 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Rams are led by David Roddy, who is averaging a double-double with 19.5 points and 10 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Kuhse has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Saint Mary’s field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 38 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Saint Mary’s has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 80.8 points while giving up 63.4.

DID YOU KNOW: The Colorado State offense has recorded a turnover on only 11.3 percent of its possessions, which is the lowest rate in the nation. The Saint Mary’s defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 300th among Division I teams).

