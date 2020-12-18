Robinson carries Howard past Hampton 81-76

Sports
Associated Press28

WASHINGTON (AP) — Khalil Robinson scored 19 points as Howard edged past Hampton 81-76 on Friday. Deven Richmond and Steve Settle III added 18 points each for the Bison. Settle also had 12 rebounds.

Sam Green had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Howard (1-4), which broke its season-opening four-game losing streak.

Chris Shelton scored a career-high 21 points for the Pirates (1-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Davion Warren scored a career-high 21 points plus eight rebounds and six assists. Russell Dean had 14 points and eight assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Penn scores 25 to carry Drake over South Dakota 75-57

Associated Press

The best clutch coach in the NFL? Look to Kansas City

Associated Press

Wilson leads SIU-Edwardsville past Morehead St. 69-65

Associated Press