ZANESVILLE, OH – This week the Animal Shelter Society introduces Lady Bird as their Pet of the Week. Lady Bird is a sweet 3 year old coon-hound looking for her forever home.

Lady Bird is good with kids, other dogs, and cats. She would do well in an active home with a yard for her to run. Lady Bird’s adoption fee is also being sponsored, the only fee attached is her dog license.

“She’s being sponsored today for adoption by Premier Title and Closing Services here in Zanesville. We’re happy to partner up with the animal shelter and be a part of today’s adoption proceeding and we hope that somebody comes by and adopts Lady Bird in the near future. She’s ready to go… If you’re interested in adopting Lady Bird you can call the Shelter here in Zanesville and they’ll be happy to assist you in the adoption process,” Part Owner of Premier Title and Closing Services David Mortimer said.

The Animal Shelter Society would also like to thank local non-profits, agencies, and churches for stepping up and making donations. The Carr Center and Cedar Ridge have made donations of handmade blankets and local churches have made pillows for the animals.

“That’s very dear that someone took the time for the Animal Shelter Society to do that, and that means a great deal. Those are the things that we can actually say are priceless. So on behalf of the staff and the Board of Directors we thank you. We thank the community for their support. This has been a very trying year, it’s been a very difficult year but the most important thing is the Animal Shelter Society prevailed and we’re still here and we’re here for the most important reason. And that’s for the homeless animals of Muskingum County,” Board of Directors Secretary April Cohagen-Gibson said.

If you are interested in making any sort of donation you are encouraged to reach out to the Animal Shelter Society. You can go online to their website (http://animalsheltersociety.org) and check out their wish list, or call them directly at (740) 452-1077. Current customer service and drop off hours are Monday through Friday 11 am to 4pm.

Lady Bird, Pet of the Week