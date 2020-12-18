Mayor Offers Update on Main Street Project

ZANESVILLE, OH – A frequently traveled portion of Main Street in downtown Zanesville has been closed for months leading up to construction.

In 2015 it was identified that the storm sewer line underneath Main Street was caving in. Earlier this year a new system was being designed when contractors and engineers discovered it was far too unsafe to continue underground work, requiring closure of the road.

“I know to many this has been an inconvenience and I feel bad about this, but we have to always think of the safety of those who are working on the job. But we had to close the road because the last thing we wanted was to have a cave in while a heavy vehicle was going over the road. And so we should have this alleviated within 3 weeks I hope,” Zanesville Mayor Don Mason shared.

Main Street will be opened up between North 7th Street and State Route 60 to begin replacing the 120 year old single layer brick sewer with brand new piping. The process began as early as today.

“They’re breaking ground very soon, as in even today to start to cut open the pavement. I expect Monday to have the hole open. They’ll be working in it for around 3 weeks. God bless we’re using a local contractor so that means the resources can be extracted locally. Our goal is to try to have Main Street completely repaired in early January.”

Pavement for the road is expected some time in the spring. The rest of the Main Street sewer repair will be finished next year, but that work is expected to be able to be done underground.