Idaho State beats SAGU American Indian College 89-54

Sports
Associated Press32

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Tarik Cool scored 22 points to lead Idaho State to an 89-54 victory over SAGU American Indian College on Thursday night.

Brayden Parker and Robert Ford III added 13 points apiece for the Bengals (2-4). Malik Porter had 11 points and nine rebounds.

TJ Tigler scored 15 points for SAGU American Indian College. JC Chukwudi Onwumere had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Raiders lose QB Carr, fall in overtime to Chargers, Herbert

Associated Press

Mariota’s magic can’t keep Raiders playoff hopes alive

Associated Press

American Magic wins 1, loses 1 at America’s Cup World Series

Associated Press