GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 47, New Riegel 43

Bellevue 84, Tiffin Columbian 36

Bishop Hartley 82, Cols. Upper Arlington 46

Bryan 49, Swanton 32

Delaware Hayes 70, Worthington Kilbourne 69

Delta 63, Hamler Patrick Henry 29

Dublin Coffman 67, Gahanna Lincoln 62

Dublin Scioto 44, Canal Winchester 40

Fremont St. Joseph 45, Lakeside Danbury 35

Hebron Lakewood 65, Utica 53

Lancaster Fairfield Union 36, Bloom-Carroll 30

Loudonville 54, Kidron Cent. Christian 44

Mansfield Temple Christian 58, Shekinah Christian 19

Montpelier 51, Stryker 36

N. Can. Hoover 38, Uniontown Lake 22

N. Ridgeville 64, Amherst Steele 40

Newark 89, Grove City Cent. Crossing 10

Newark Cath. 46, Heath 25

Oak Harbor 42, Huron 40

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53, Granville 38

Pickerington N. 31, Grove City 28

Pioneer N. Central 44, Edon 35

Sidney 48, Troy 28

Sunbury Big Walnut 70, Cols. Franklin Hts. 15

Thomas Worthington 60, Marysville 52

Vandalia Butler 48, W. Carrollton 32

Vermilion 31, Norwalk 23

Willard 54, Milan Edison 22

Xenia 46, Greenville 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Amanda-Clearcreek vs. Baltimore Liberty Union, ccd.

Circleville Logan Elm vs. Circleville, ccd.

Cols. Hamilton Twp. vs. Ashville Teays Valley, ccd.

Copley vs. Medina Highland, ccd.

Delaware Christian vs. Marion Elgin, ppd.

Fairfield Christian vs. Corning Miller, ccd.

Galloway Westland vs. New Albany, ccd.

Piqua vs. Riverside Stebbins, ccd.

Reynoldsburg vs. Lancaster, ccd.

Sandusky Perkins vs. Sandusky, ppd.

Stryker vs. W. Unity Hilltop, ppd.

West vs. Cols. Africentric, ccd.

Westerville S. vs. Westerville N., ccd.

