GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 47, New Riegel 43
Bellevue 84, Tiffin Columbian 36
Bishop Hartley 82, Cols. Upper Arlington 46
Bryan 49, Swanton 32
Delaware Hayes 70, Worthington Kilbourne 69
Delta 63, Hamler Patrick Henry 29
Dublin Coffman 67, Gahanna Lincoln 62
Dublin Scioto 44, Canal Winchester 40
Fremont St. Joseph 45, Lakeside Danbury 35
Hebron Lakewood 65, Utica 53
Lancaster Fairfield Union 36, Bloom-Carroll 30
Loudonville 54, Kidron Cent. Christian 44
Mansfield Temple Christian 58, Shekinah Christian 19
Montpelier 51, Stryker 36
N. Can. Hoover 38, Uniontown Lake 22
N. Ridgeville 64, Amherst Steele 40
Newark 89, Grove City Cent. Crossing 10
Newark Cath. 46, Heath 25
Oak Harbor 42, Huron 40
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53, Granville 38
Pickerington N. 31, Grove City 28
Pioneer N. Central 44, Edon 35
Sidney 48, Troy 28
Sunbury Big Walnut 70, Cols. Franklin Hts. 15
Thomas Worthington 60, Marysville 52
Vandalia Butler 48, W. Carrollton 32
Vermilion 31, Norwalk 23
Willard 54, Milan Edison 22
Xenia 46, Greenville 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Amanda-Clearcreek vs. Baltimore Liberty Union, ccd.
Circleville Logan Elm vs. Circleville, ccd.
Cols. Hamilton Twp. vs. Ashville Teays Valley, ccd.
Copley vs. Medina Highland, ccd.
Delaware Christian vs. Marion Elgin, ppd.
Fairfield Christian vs. Corning Miller, ccd.
Galloway Westland vs. New Albany, ccd.
Piqua vs. Riverside Stebbins, ccd.
Reynoldsburg vs. Lancaster, ccd.
Sandusky Perkins vs. Sandusky, ppd.
Stryker vs. W. Unity Hilltop, ppd.
West vs. Cols. Africentric, ccd.
Westerville S. vs. Westerville N., ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/