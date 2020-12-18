Updated on Friday, 18 December 2020 at 6:00 AM EST:

TODAY: Stray Flurry. Mostly Cloudy. Cold. High 34°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Cold. Low 22°

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Rain/Snow Shower Late. Warmer. High 42°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly cloudy and cold end to the work week across SE Ohio, with highs in the lower 30s this afternoon. A stray flurry chance will be with us, mainly this morning.

Skies will be mostly cloudy to start off the overnight, but skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the lower 20s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy this weekend, along with more warmth. Highs will climb into the lower 40s Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will move into the region, but it does appear to weaken as it moves into the region. A rain/snow mix will be possible late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night through Sunday morning as the front moves into the region.

We will see temperatures in the lower 40s, along with a few rain/snow shower chances Monday and Tuesday . Temperatures will warm to near 50 on Wednesday. As we head into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, things look more unsettled, as a cold front moves into the region. Rain looks to change over to snow through Christmas Eve, and snow shower chances will linger into the day on Christmas.

Have a Great Friday!

