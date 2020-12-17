Zanesville Man Sentenced to Life in Prison in Death of his Grandmother

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office says a Zanesville man is sentenced in the death of his grandmother.  In September of 2019, 28-year-old John Jenkins pled guilty to one count of aggravated murder in the death of 64-year-old Elizabeth Alvarez. Authorities say after Alvarez’s death Jenkins took her body to Columbus and dumped it on the side of a road.  Wednesday Muskingum County Common Pleas Judge Mark Fleegle sentenced Jenkins to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

