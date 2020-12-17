Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 77, Akr. Firestone 21
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 66, Akr. Ellet 33
Bellaire 59, Bridgeport 16
Bellbrook 64, Clayton Northmont 41
Belpre 64, Racine Southern 36
Berlin Hiland 101, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 8
Beverly Ft. Frye 82, Sarahsville Shenandoah 38
Canfield S. Range 64, Jefferson Area 30
Carlisle 56, Day. Northridge 17
Casstown Miami E. 37, Arcanum 35
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 61, S. Point 41
Creston Norwayne 56, West Salem Northwestern 36
Defiance Ayersville 43, Holgate 19
Doylestown Chippewa 92, Jeromesville Hillsdale 32
Frankfort Adena 49, Piketon 28
Ft. Recovery 48, Rockford Parkway 41
Greenwich S. Cent. 50, Plymouth 29
Haviland Wayne Trace 36, Hicksville 33
Kenton 52, Celina 44
Lebanon 71, Cin. West Clermont 41
Leesburg Fairfield 73, Mowrystown Whiteoak 24
Legacy Christian 53, Troy Christian 33
Lima Bath 51, Elida 44
Marietta 79, Reedsville Eastern 53
Marion Harding 41, Shelby 38
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 46, Dola Hardin Northern 30
N. Baltimore 39, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 34
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 64, Lowellville 39
New Knoxville 47, Versailles 24
New Madison Tri-Village 95, Newton Local 35
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 61, Ashland Crestview 25
Ottoville 58, Lima Sr. 35
Paulding 53, Columbus Grove 40
Portsmouth Notre Dame 69, Green 27
Sardinia Eastern Brown 62, Lynchburg-Clay 45
Sherwood Fairview 73, Defiance Tinora 42
Spencerville 55, Van Wert Lincolnview 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Day. Dunbar vs. Day. Ponitz Tech., ccd.
Gallipolis Gallia vs. Chesapeake, ppd.
Perrysburg vs. Maumee, ccd.
Rayland Buckeye vs. Cadiz Harrison Cent., ccd.
Wellston vs. McArthur Vinton County, ppd.
