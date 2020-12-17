Steelers try to halt skid in Monday night game with Bengals

PITTSBURGH (11-2) at CINCINNATI (2-10-1)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE – Steelers by 11 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Steelers 8-4; Bengals 7-5

SERIES RECORD – Steelers lead 67-35

LAST MEETING – Steelers beat Bengals 36-10 on Nov. 15 at Pittsburgh

LAST WEEK – Bills beat Steelers 26-15; Cowboys beat Bengals 30-7

AP PRO32 RANKING – Steelers No. 5, Bengals No. 30

STEELERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (31), PASS (16).

STEELERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (6), PASS (2).

BENGALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (29), RUSH (29), PASS (23).

BENGALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (28), PASS (21).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Steelers have lost two straight following an 11-0 start but can clinch their first AFC North title since 2017 with a victory or a Browns loss on Sunday. … Pittsburgh has dominated the series with the Bengals in recent years, winning 11 straight and 14 of the last 15 meetings. … The Steelers overwhelmed Cincinnati in that win at Heinz Field last month, making four sacks and forcing two turnovers. … Pittsburgh is riding a streak of 70 straight games with at least one sack, an NFL record. … Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger needs 163 yards passing to become the seventh QB in NFL history to reach 60,000 in a career. Roethlisberger is also four completions away from becoming the sixth QB to reach 5,000 career completions. … Pittsburgh’s injury-riddled defense is hoping to get a boost with the possible return of CB Joe Haden, who sat out last week’s loss to Buffalo due to a concussion. … The Steelers’ running game has topped 50 yards rushing just five times in the last seven weeks and is averaging 55.5 yards per game over that span, the worst in the league. Cincinnati’s 28th-ranked rush defense could provide an opportunity to get it back on track before season-ending showdowns with Indianapolis and Cleveland. … Steelers LB T.J. Watt leads the AFC and is second in the NFL with 12 sacks. … Brandon Allen, subbing for the injured Joe Burrow, was 27 of 36 for 217 yards and a TD last week in the Bengals’ loss to Dallas. … WR A.J. Green got his 65th career receiving TD last week, putting him one behind Chad Johnson for the Bengals’ lead. Green has averaged 6.3 catches and 84.1 yards in 15 games against Pittsburgh. … Cincinnati RB Giovani Bernard fumbled last week after 829 carries without one. That streak was the longest in the NFL. … Rookie WR Tee Higgins had seven receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown in the first meeting with the Steelers this season. … The Bengals are fourth best in the league in converting fourth downs (18 of 25, 72%). … Fantasy tip: Higgins has 58 catches, which rank third among NFL rookies. He’s on pace to better Green’s rookie total of 65 and Cris Collinsworth’s 67, which is the franchise record.

