Salvation Army is distributing gifts that were collected from annual Angel Tree program

ZANESVILLE – The Angel Tree collection works by having tags picked from Christmas trees laid by the Salvation Army around the city. Residents can donate items like toys or clothes for children in the most need this Christmas. The Salvation Army is distributing the gifts through an outdoor drive-up because of the pandemic.

“The distribution of the Angel Tree gifts is taking place outside. So, its unbelievable how smoothly it has went because we were all very cautious and worried. Was this going to work? It’s working beautifully,” Salvation Army’s Beth Archer said.

Each gift distribution also includes a food box full of Christmas-themed foods.

“It depends on what size your family is. It is supposed to be a Christmas meal so it includes things that you would have for Christmas. So, they either get a turkey or a chicken depending on the size of their family and, you know, dressing, deserts, things like that; canned vegetables and they’ve worked really hard with putting that box together so its going to be things that people need,” Archer said.

Archer said that the Salvation Army received hundreds of toys from donors on just the first day of the Angel Tree collection. The drive-up distribution wraps up tomorrow.