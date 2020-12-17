Ravens seek to enhance playoff hopes with win over Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE (1-12) at BALTIMORE (8-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Ravens by 13

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Jaguars 6-7; Ravens 7-5-1

SERIES RECORD – Jaguars lead 12-9

LAST MEETING – Jaguars beat Ravens 44-7 on Sept. 24, 2017 in London

LAST WEEK – Jaguars lost to Titans 31-10; Ravens beat Browns 47-42

AP PRO32 RANKING – Jaguars No. 31, Ravens No. 11

JAGUARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (22), RUSH (23), PASS (20).

JAGUARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (32), RUSH (30), PASS (28).

RAVENS OFFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (1), PASS (31).

RAVENS DEFENSE – OVERALL (15), RUSH (13T), PASS (16).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Jaguars have lost 12 straight after an opening win over Indianapolis. … Ravens DT Calais Campbell starred for the Jaguars before being traded to Baltimore this past offseason. … Ravens DE Yannick Ngakoue played four seasons with Jacksonville through last year and ranks second in Jaguars history with 37 1/2 sacks. … QB Gardner Minshew gets his first start since Oct. 25. Coach Doug Marrone made the switch back to Minshew after he played well in relief of ineffective Mike Glennon last week. … Jaguars RB James Robinson is the fourth undrafted rookie in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards rushing. He leads all rookies this season in scrimmage yards (1,361), rushing yards (1,035), rushing attempts (224), first downs (65) and rushing TDs (seven). … Since entering the NFL in 2016, Jaguars DE Joe Schobert is the only player in the league with at least 500 tackles and eight interceptions. … Jacksonville P Logan Cooke’s 43.4 yard net average ranks second in the AFC. … Jaguars WR Keelan Cole leads the team with 47 catches, 571 yards receiving and five TD receptions. … The Ravens have won two straight following a three-game skid to enhance playoff position. … Baltimore WR Dez Bryant is off the reserve/COVID-19 list after a two-game absence. … The Ravens have run for at least 100 yards in 36 straight games, seven short of the NFL record set by Pittsburgh from 1974-77. … Baltimore is averaging 173.8 yards on the ground and topped 200 yards in each of the last two games. … Ravens QB Lamar Jackson leads the NFL with a 6.3 yards per carry average and ranks 10th in the league with 793 yards rushing. … Baltimore is the only team in the NFL with three players over 500 yards: Jackson, Gus Edwards (536) and rookie J.K. Dobbins (504). … Jackson owns a career 27-7 regular-season record as a starter. … The Ravens lead the league with 22 forced fumbles and rank second with 11 fumble recoveries. … Baltimore is 3-3 at home this season but 75-27 since coach John Harbaugh took over in 2008. That includes a 22-8 mark in December. … Ravens K Justin Tucker is 22 for 24 this season on FG tries and owns an NFL-record 90.8% career success rate. He connected from 55 yards with 2 seconds left last week to give Baltimore the lead. … Fantasy tip: If Jackson isn’t an option, consider taking Robinson, who’s scored nine TDs.

