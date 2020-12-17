O-Dot Crews Dealing with Another Snowfall

More than 200 ODOT crews remain on duty treating interstates, state, and U.S. routes as temperatures drop.

Travel lanes are clear, but the pavement is wet so the focus overnight will be salting to help prevent re-freeze.

Crews will pay special attention to ramps and bridges, which freeze before surface roadways. In addition to patrolling for slick spots, crews will also plow back berms and clean up ramps.

It’s important to remember that pavement that looks wet could actually be icy, so drivers should take it slow.

A new shift of plow drivers will come in between 11 p.m. and midnight and work through the night to ensure a safe Thursday morning commute.