Kountz lifts N. Colorado over Denver 83-75

Sports
Associated Press20

DENVER (AP) — Daylen Kountz had a career-high 26 points as Northern Colorado topped Denver 83-75 on Wednesday night. Bodie Hume and Matt Johnson II added 21 points each for the Bears.

Kountz shot 12 for 14 from the free-throw line. He added six rebounds. Hume also had nine rebounds and three blocks.

Jase Townsend scored a career-high 33 points for the Pioneers (1-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Robert Jones added 15 points. Frank Ryder had 10 points.

Northern Colorado (3-1) hit 10 3-pointers and made 27 of 37 from the free-throw line.

Denver was called for 28 personal fouls and three Pioneers starters — Jones, Taelyr Gatlin and Tristan Green — fouled out.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

US team wins twice on 1st day of America’s Cup World Series

Associated Press

Wednesday’s Scores

Associated Press

Ramey, Brown lead No. 11 Texas past Sam Houston State 79-63

Associated Press