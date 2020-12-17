Blue Devils heat up, take down Utica

Thanks to mother nature, every single game that was set to be played in the area was either cancelled or postponed.

Well… except for one.

The Zanesville boys team braved the frozen tundra that was OH-586 to visit fellow Licking County League member Utica in our lone local action of the night.

Both teams started out slow before the Blue Devils turned a late second-half surge into a second-half runaway as they took down the Utica Redskins 71-51.

Zanesville’s Greg Gibson led all scorers with 18 points.

Next up for the Blue Devils: a Friday night matchup with Granville at Winland Gymnasium.

FINAL: ZANESVILLE 71 – UTICA 51