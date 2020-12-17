ZANESVILLE, OH – The Artist Colony of Zanesville is sharing the opening of The Y-Bridge Arts Festival 2021 Logo Contest.

The contest is open to the public of all ages. The winning logo will be used for advertising and tee-shirt designs and will be featured for up to 5 years at the Y-Bridge Arts Festival. ArtCoz President Kristen Brown shares more details on some of the guidelines.

“It’s up to 3 colors that you can use on this and that’s so it’s easier for printing and for the design team for that. It can be any medium, it doesn’t have to be painting, it can be digital. Any kind of medium as long as we can photograph it well. And then you’ll be sending all the images to artcozpresident@gmail.com. And then all of us will be picking the winner.”

Brown says this is a great way for emerging artists to get their name out there. She also explains the awards the winner of the contest will receive.

“Right now there’s a $150 cash prize. We’re also looking for sponsors if anybody wants to help out with that and we can raise the price on that. You will also be recognized, your design, we will have your name on that for using any of the Y-Bridge Art Festival for advertising, your artwork will get out there. We’ll also be giving an award for that and we will have a ceremony for that and also during the festival we will recognize you for that.”

The winner will also have a tent paid for and set up at the 2021 Y-Bridge Arts Festival. If anyone is interested in sponsoring the contest you can email Kristen Brown directly at artcozpresident@gmail.com.