Updated on Thursday, 17 December 2020 at 5:45 AM EST:

TODAY: Cloudy. Scattered Snow Showers. Cold. High 33°

TONIGHT: Few Flurries. Cloudy. Cold. Low 27°

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Touch Warmer. High 37°

DISCUSSION:

A cloudy and cold Thursday across SE Ohio, with highs in the lower 30s this afternoon. Scattered snow showers will be developing, especially during the mid to late afternoon. Accumulations of an inch or less expected by the end of this evening.

A few more flurries will be possible tonight, with little if any additional accumulation expected. Skies will remain cloudy, along with lows in the upper 20s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy as we end the work week, with temperatures topping off in the mid to upper 30s on Friday.

We will see a bump in temperatures this weekend, with highs in the lower 40s Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will begin to move into the region late Saturday into Sunday. The front will bring the chance for rain late Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening, but there will be some snow mixing in with the rain Saturday night into early Sunday.

We will dry out on Monday, with highs in the mid 40s on the first day of Winter. Temperatures will continue to bump up into the mid to upper 40s by Wednesday into Christmas Eve. Another front looks to move in late Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. This will bring the threat for rain on Wednesday and perhaps some snow on Christmas Day behind the front. Stay Tuned!

Have a Great Thursday!

