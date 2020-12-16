Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cin. Anderson 46, Cin. Winton Woods 37
Franklin 64, Brookville 44
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 71, New Richmond 70
Pataskala Licking Hts. 89, Hebron Lakewood 24
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 56, Johnstown Northridge 38
Troy 42, Vandalia Butler 38
Zanesville 71, Utica 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fairborn vs. Riverside Stebbins, ppd.
Greenville vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe, ppd.
Johnstown vs. Granville, ppd.
Sidney vs. Xenia, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
