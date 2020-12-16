Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 70, Akr. Springfield 49

Alliance 56, Canal Fulton Northwest 46

Andover Pymatuning Valley 55, Burton Berkshire 38

Arcanum 52, New Paris National Trail 37

Ashland 60, Bellville Clear Fork 47

Ashland Crestview 85, Bucyrus 43

Athens 72, Nelsonville-York 48

Batavia 51, Seaman N. Adams 43

Bay Village Bay 48, Elyria Cath. 45

Beaver Eastern 39, S. Webster 34

Belmont Union Local 68, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 65

Berlin Center Western Reserve 64, Norwalk 58

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 61, Macedonia Nordonia 56

Byesville Meadowbrook 66, Dresden Tri-Valley 40

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 117, Corning Miller 23

Cardington-Lincoln 58, Galion Northmor 49

Casstown Miami E. 73, Bradford 46

Centerburg 55, Howard E. Knox 43

Cin. Aiken 69, Cin. Withrow 53

Cin. Gamble Montessori 91, Cin. Oyler 63

Cin. La Salle 51, E. Central, Ind. 37

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 88, Dalton 57

Columbiana Crestview 65, Campbell Memorial 62

Coshocton 40, Zanesville W. Muskingum 35

Crestline 68, Jeromesville Hillsdale 63

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 53, Hartville Lake Center Christian 40

Cuyahoga Hts. 51, Orwell Grand Valley 40

Delphos St. John’s 38, Continental 35

Elmore Woodmore 61, Oak Harbor 51

Elyria 50, Vermilion 39

Felicity-Franklin 53, Williamsburg 43

Frankfort Adena 63, Lucasville Valley 44

Fredericktown 53, Danville 36

Ft. Loramie 47, St. Henry 33

Germantown Valley View 67, Eaton 43

Glouster Trimble 63, Crown City S. Gallia 53

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 43, Magnolia Sandy Valley 37

Greenwich S. Cent. 70, Plymouth 46

Hannibal River 81, Bridgeport 65

Ironton 56, Chesapeake 52, OT

Kettering Alter 68, Wilmington 64

Kings Mills Kings 45, Trenton Edgewood 39

Lakewood St. Edward 68, Lyndhurst Brush 64

Lancaster Fairfield Union 54, Circleville Logan Elm 39

Latham Western 74, Franklin Furnace Green 61

Leesburg Fairfield 55, Lynchburg-Clay 51

Legacy Christian 58, Day. Christian 54, OT

Lewis Center Olentangy 77, Caledonia River Valley 66

Lima Shawnee 77, Lima Perry 47

Lima Sr. 47, Tol. St. John’s 41

Lisbon David Anderson 64, Leetonia 30

London Madison Plains 49, Spring. Greenon 41

Lowellville 49, Sebring McKinley 39

Massillon Jackson 66, N. Can. Hoover 50

Massillon Tuslaw 77, Doylestown Chippewa 58

McArthur Vinton County 85, Bidwell River Valley 41

McConnelsville Morgan 64, Crooksville 59

Medina Buckeye 48, Lakewood 46

Miamisburg 56, Beavercreek 46

Milford 72, Loveland 53

Monroe 63, Oxford Talawanda 52

Mt. Gilead 83, Sparta Highland 78

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 53, McComb 45

Navarre Fairless 47, E. Can. 39

New Boston Glenwood 70, W. Union 37

New Philadelphia 53, Louisville 52

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 53, New Riegel 28

Ontario 59, Willard 54

Parma Hts. Holy Name 51, Rocky River 40

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 68, Fairview 60

Perry 79, Chardon NDCL 61

Plain City Jonathan Alder 58, London 32

Pomeroy Meigs 59, Albany Alexander 42

Port Clinton 65, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 41

Ravenna SE 64, Middlefield Cardinal 42

Rayland Buckeye 48, Martins Ferry 46

Richfield Revere 63, Independence 61

Rittman 59, Ashland Mapleton 49

Salem 37, Alliance Marlington 32

Salineville Southern 40, Toronto 38

Sarahsville Shenandoah 55, Caldwell 52

Smithville 54, Kidron Cent. Christian 47

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 66, Yellow Springs 40

Springboro 56, New Carlisle Tecumseh 48

Strasburg-Franklin 62, Bowerston Conotton Valley 28

Sugar Grove Berne Union 75, Grove City Christian 49

Sugarcreek Garaway 63, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 53

Sycamore Mohawk 64, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 58

Thornville Sheridan 48, New Lexington 42

Tol. Christian 60, Convoy Crestview 52

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 55, Malvern 51

Uniontown Lake 65, Youngs. Ursuline 54

Vermilion 99, Oberlin 70

Vincent Warren 56, Beverly Ft. Frye 49

W. Chester Lakota W. 61, Cin. Colerain 49

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 52, Uhrichsville Claymont 45

Wadsworth 52, N. Royalton 51

Warsaw River View 46, New Concord John Glenn 37

Waterford 53, Racine Southern 47

Wellston 51, Belpre 35

Wheelersburg 89, Oak Hill 39

Wooster 63, Millersburg W. Holmes 52

Worthington Christian 70, Jamestown Greeneview 39

Youngs. Boardman 49, Uniontown Lake 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. East vs. Akr. Kenmore-Garfield, ccd.

Amanda-Clearcreek vs. Ashville Teays Valley, ccd.

Aurora vs. Medina Highland, ccd.

Cin. Deer Park vs. Cin. Wyoming, ccd.

Cin. Hughes vs. Cin. Shroder, ccd.

Clayton Northmont vs. Versailles, ppd.

Cle. JFK vs. Cle. E. Tech, ccd.

Cle. John Adams vs. Cle. Glenville, ccd.

Cle. Rhodes vs. Cle. Hay, ccd.

Cols. Franklin Hts. vs. Grove City, ccd.

Convoy Crestview vs. Ft. Jennings, ppd.

Cortland Lakeview vs. Poland Seminary, ccd.

Cuyahoga Falls vs. Hudson, ccd.

Day. Belmont vs. Day. Stivers, ccd.

Day. Meadowdale vs. Day. Dunbar, ccd.

Delaware Buckeye Valley vs. Cols. Bexley, ccd.

Dublin Scioto vs. Pataskala Watkins Memorial, ccd.

Fairfield vs. Cin. Sycamore, ccd.

Groveport-Madison vs. Canal Winchester, ccd.

Hubbard vs. Jefferson Area, ccd.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange vs. Reynoldsburg, ccd.

Lockland vs. Cin. Finneytown, ccd.

Lorain vs. Amherst Steele, ppd.

Maumee vs. Swanton, ppd.

McDermott Scioto NW vs. Portsmouth W., ppd.

Newton Falls vs. Youngs. Liberty, ccd.

Ottoville vs. Delphos Jefferson, ppd.

Perrysburg vs. Tol. Cent. Cath., ccd.

Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Portsmouth Sciotoville, ccd.

Reading vs. Cin. Indian Hill, ccd.

Richmond Edison vs. Lisbon Beaver, ccd.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon vs. Cin. NW, ccd.

St. Clairsville vs. Bellaire, ccd.

Tallmadge vs. Copley, ccd.

Trotwood-Madison vs. Cin. Mt. Healthy, ccd.

West Salem Northwestern vs. Wellington, ccd.

Westerville Cent. vs. Newark, ppd.

Willow Wood Symmes Valley vs. Portsmouth Clay, ppd.

___

