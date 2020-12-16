Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Coventry 70, Akr. Springfield 49
Alliance 56, Canal Fulton Northwest 46
Andover Pymatuning Valley 55, Burton Berkshire 38
Arcanum 52, New Paris National Trail 37
Ashland 60, Bellville Clear Fork 47
Ashland Crestview 85, Bucyrus 43
Athens 72, Nelsonville-York 48
Batavia 51, Seaman N. Adams 43
Bay Village Bay 48, Elyria Cath. 45
Beaver Eastern 39, S. Webster 34
Belmont Union Local 68, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 65
Berlin Center Western Reserve 64, Norwalk 58
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 61, Macedonia Nordonia 56
Byesville Meadowbrook 66, Dresden Tri-Valley 40
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 117, Corning Miller 23
Cardington-Lincoln 58, Galion Northmor 49
Casstown Miami E. 73, Bradford 46
Centerburg 55, Howard E. Knox 43
Cin. Aiken 69, Cin. Withrow 53
Cin. Gamble Montessori 91, Cin. Oyler 63
Cin. La Salle 51, E. Central, Ind. 37
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 88, Dalton 57
Columbiana Crestview 65, Campbell Memorial 62
Coshocton 40, Zanesville W. Muskingum 35
Crestline 68, Jeromesville Hillsdale 63
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 53, Hartville Lake Center Christian 40
Cuyahoga Hts. 51, Orwell Grand Valley 40
Delphos St. John’s 38, Continental 35
Elmore Woodmore 61, Oak Harbor 51
Elyria 50, Vermilion 39
Felicity-Franklin 53, Williamsburg 43
Frankfort Adena 63, Lucasville Valley 44
Fredericktown 53, Danville 36
Ft. Loramie 47, St. Henry 33
Germantown Valley View 67, Eaton 43
Glouster Trimble 63, Crown City S. Gallia 53
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 43, Magnolia Sandy Valley 37
Greenwich S. Cent. 70, Plymouth 46
Hannibal River 81, Bridgeport 65
Ironton 56, Chesapeake 52, OT
Kettering Alter 68, Wilmington 64
Kings Mills Kings 45, Trenton Edgewood 39
Lakewood St. Edward 68, Lyndhurst Brush 64
Lancaster Fairfield Union 54, Circleville Logan Elm 39
Latham Western 74, Franklin Furnace Green 61
Leesburg Fairfield 55, Lynchburg-Clay 51
Legacy Christian 58, Day. Christian 54, OT
Lewis Center Olentangy 77, Caledonia River Valley 66
Lima Shawnee 77, Lima Perry 47
Lima Sr. 47, Tol. St. John’s 41
Lisbon David Anderson 64, Leetonia 30
London Madison Plains 49, Spring. Greenon 41
Lowellville 49, Sebring McKinley 39
Massillon Jackson 66, N. Can. Hoover 50
Massillon Tuslaw 77, Doylestown Chippewa 58
McArthur Vinton County 85, Bidwell River Valley 41
McConnelsville Morgan 64, Crooksville 59
Medina Buckeye 48, Lakewood 46
Miamisburg 56, Beavercreek 46
Milford 72, Loveland 53
Monroe 63, Oxford Talawanda 52
Mt. Gilead 83, Sparta Highland 78
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 53, McComb 45
Navarre Fairless 47, E. Can. 39
New Boston Glenwood 70, W. Union 37
New Philadelphia 53, Louisville 52
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 53, New Riegel 28
Ontario 59, Willard 54
Parma Hts. Holy Name 51, Rocky River 40
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 68, Fairview 60
Perry 79, Chardon NDCL 61
Plain City Jonathan Alder 58, London 32
Pomeroy Meigs 59, Albany Alexander 42
Port Clinton 65, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 41
Ravenna SE 64, Middlefield Cardinal 42
Rayland Buckeye 48, Martins Ferry 46
Richfield Revere 63, Independence 61
Rittman 59, Ashland Mapleton 49
Salem 37, Alliance Marlington 32
Salineville Southern 40, Toronto 38
Sarahsville Shenandoah 55, Caldwell 52
Smithville 54, Kidron Cent. Christian 47
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 66, Yellow Springs 40
Springboro 56, New Carlisle Tecumseh 48
Strasburg-Franklin 62, Bowerston Conotton Valley 28
Sugar Grove Berne Union 75, Grove City Christian 49
Sugarcreek Garaway 63, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 53
Sycamore Mohawk 64, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 58
Thornville Sheridan 48, New Lexington 42
Tol. Christian 60, Convoy Crestview 52
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 55, Malvern 51
Uniontown Lake 65, Youngs. Ursuline 54
Vermilion 99, Oberlin 70
Vincent Warren 56, Beverly Ft. Frye 49
W. Chester Lakota W. 61, Cin. Colerain 49
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 52, Uhrichsville Claymont 45
Wadsworth 52, N. Royalton 51
Warsaw River View 46, New Concord John Glenn 37
Waterford 53, Racine Southern 47
Wellston 51, Belpre 35
Wheelersburg 89, Oak Hill 39
Wooster 63, Millersburg W. Holmes 52
Worthington Christian 70, Jamestown Greeneview 39
Youngs. Boardman 49, Uniontown Lake 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. East vs. Akr. Kenmore-Garfield, ccd.
Amanda-Clearcreek vs. Ashville Teays Valley, ccd.
Aurora vs. Medina Highland, ccd.
Cin. Deer Park vs. Cin. Wyoming, ccd.
Cin. Hughes vs. Cin. Shroder, ccd.
Clayton Northmont vs. Versailles, ppd.
Cle. JFK vs. Cle. E. Tech, ccd.
Cle. John Adams vs. Cle. Glenville, ccd.
Cle. Rhodes vs. Cle. Hay, ccd.
Cols. Franklin Hts. vs. Grove City, ccd.
Convoy Crestview vs. Ft. Jennings, ppd.
Cortland Lakeview vs. Poland Seminary, ccd.
Cuyahoga Falls vs. Hudson, ccd.
Day. Belmont vs. Day. Stivers, ccd.
Day. Meadowdale vs. Day. Dunbar, ccd.
Delaware Buckeye Valley vs. Cols. Bexley, ccd.
Dublin Scioto vs. Pataskala Watkins Memorial, ccd.
Fairfield vs. Cin. Sycamore, ccd.
Groveport-Madison vs. Canal Winchester, ccd.
Hubbard vs. Jefferson Area, ccd.
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange vs. Reynoldsburg, ccd.
Lockland vs. Cin. Finneytown, ccd.
Lorain vs. Amherst Steele, ppd.
Maumee vs. Swanton, ppd.
McDermott Scioto NW vs. Portsmouth W., ppd.
Newton Falls vs. Youngs. Liberty, ccd.
Ottoville vs. Delphos Jefferson, ppd.
Perrysburg vs. Tol. Cent. Cath., ccd.
Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Portsmouth Sciotoville, ccd.
Reading vs. Cin. Indian Hill, ccd.
Richmond Edison vs. Lisbon Beaver, ccd.
St. Bernard Roger Bacon vs. Cin. NW, ccd.
St. Clairsville vs. Bellaire, ccd.
Tallmadge vs. Copley, ccd.
Trotwood-Madison vs. Cin. Mt. Healthy, ccd.
West Salem Northwestern vs. Wellington, ccd.
Westerville Cent. vs. Newark, ppd.
Willow Wood Symmes Valley vs. Portsmouth Clay, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/