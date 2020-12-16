Richmond builds 24-point lead, holds off Vanderbilt 78-67

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Blake Francis scored 21 points, Grant Golden had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Richmond used a big first half to beat Vanderbilt 78-67 on Wednesday.

Richmond controlled the first half, building a double-digit lead after just six minutes and leading by 24 points at halftime after making 18-of-25 shots (72%). Francis had 14 points at the break, missing just two shots.

Vanderbilt was just 6-of-23 shooting (26.1%) in the first half, but got it within single digits, 63-54, on a 3-pointer by Trey Thomas with 10:06 left in the second half. Nathan Cayo converted a three-point play for Richmond and Crabtree added two free throws on their next possession to keep it in double figures the rest of the game.

Francis was 7 of 12 from the field, including 3 of 6 from distance, to score 20-plus for the 20th time in his college career. Golden passed T.J. Cline (632) for the sixth-most made field goals in program history.

Tyler Burton and Cayo each scored 13 points for Richmond (5-1). Jacob Gilyard added eight points with five assists and six steals.

It matches Richmond’s best six-game start under Chris Mooney, who took over the program in the 2005-06 season. The Spiders received 140 votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll, two behind No. 25 Michigan.

Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 25 points for Vanderbilt (2-1). Jordan Wright had 17 points and seven rebounds, and Thomas added 15 points.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25