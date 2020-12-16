Prim lifts Missouri St. over William Jewell 73-64

Sports
Associated Press12

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Gaige Prim had 20 points as Missouri State beat William Jewell 73-64 on Wednesday night.

Prim made 9 of 11 shots. He added eight assists.

Ja’Monta Black had 16 points and eight rebounds for Missouri State (1-0). Isiaih Mosley added 13 points. He also had eight turnovers. Jared Ridder had 10 points.

Grant Stubbs had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinals. Mason Alexander added 10 points. Jackson Golightly had 10 points.

