Wednesday, December 16, 2020
WHIZ News
SE Ohio Local News
Home
Local
Local News
News Team
State
Stations
AM 1240
Highway 103.7
Z92
WHIZ-TV
Neighborhood
Birthdays/Anniversaries
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Contests
Outdoor Show
Sports
Local Sports
MVL Basketall
HS Football Weekly
NBC Sports
OSU Sports
Reds
Sports Team
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather App
Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Closings and Emergencies
Obituaries
Live Streams & More
Careers
Photo Galleries
Listen to AM 1240
Listen to Highway 103.7
Listen to Z92
WHIZ TV Live
Search for:
Home
>
Sports
>
NCAA Football Scores
NCAA Football Scores
Sports
December 16, 2020
Associated Press
8
Please follow and like us:
Post navigation
Ramey, Brown lead No. 11 Texas past Sam Houston State 79-63
Prim lifts Missouri St. over William Jewell 73-64
Associated Press
Related Posts
Williams, Hunter lead Purdue past No. 20 Ohio State 67-60
December 16, 2020
Associated Press
Pleasant carries Abilene Christian over Hardin-Simmons 95-73
December 16, 2020
Associated Press
Prim lifts Missouri St. over William Jewell 73-64
December 16, 2020
Associated Press
Social Share Buttons and Icons
powered by Ultimatelysocial