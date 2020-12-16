ZANESVILLE, OH – Today we meet Frankie as the Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Centers Dog of the Week.

Frankie is about 2-3 years old and he came in as a stray back on November 21st. Volunteers say he is easy to walk and very affectionate.

“I do have one volunteer she comes out with her teenage daughter to walk. They only come out once a week and they did say this is one of their more favorite dogs of the group that we do have out there. He does like to play with a tennis ball among other things. They said he’s really playful, seems to be you know really happy and playful with people,” Muskingum County Head Dog Warden Bryan Catlin said.

Frankie’s adoption fee is $105 and this covers his neuter, dog tags, vaccinations, and vetting. Frankie seems to do well with kids he has been exposed to but to find out the best fit a meet and greet is the best way.

“Maybe 5 to teenage group probably be good but it’s always better to bring your kids out and do meet and greets… It’s always better to come out and do meet and greets to be on the safe side, even if you have dogs. So far he seems to be good with other dogs but if you have dogs we always request to do you know meet and greets with your dogs. Always want to be on the safe side, we don’t want to have you take a dog home from our facility and have accidents and have to bring the dog back.”

If you are interested in a meet and greet with Frankie or any other adoptable dogs you can set up an appointment with the Dog Warden and Adoption Center by calling (740) 453-0273.