ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center is holding a testing site Friday, December 18.

That site will be at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds at 1300 Pershing Road from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

There is registration for testing available at the fairgrounds as well as pre-registration requiring a form. For that form, go to their website.