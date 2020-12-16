Central Connecticut defeats St Francis (NY) 78-59

Sports
Associated Press26

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Tre Mitchell had 13 points off the bench to lift Central Connecticut to a 78-59 win over St. Francis (N.Y.) on Wednesday.

Karrington Wallace had 13 points and seven rebounds for Central Connecticut (2-5, 2-2 Northeast Conference). Ian Krishnan added 13 points and Nigel Scantlebury had 11 points.

Yaradyah Evans had 10 points for the Terriers (2-2, 2-2).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Azusa Pacific to drop football after 55 years

Associated Press

Harden won’t address reports he wants out of Houston

Associated Press

Brazil F1 GP to be held at Sao Paulo’s Interlagos until 2025

Associated Press