Updated on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 at 5:45 AM EST:

TODAY: Snow Showers. PM Mix Possible. Cloudy. Cold. High 36°

TONIGHT: Scattered Snow Showers. Cloudy. Cold. Low 28°

THURSDAY: Scattered Snow Showers. Cloudy. Cold. High 36°

DISCUSSION:

Snow showers will be likely across SE Ohio today, especially this afternoon into the evening. Some areas, especially south of I-70 may see a bit of a Wintry Mix this afternoon, as temperatures will be slightly above Freezing. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected by the end of the evening, with the higher amounts east of Zanesville. Temperatures will top off in the low to mid 30s this afternoon.

Scattered snow showers will linger into the overnight, with accumulations of an inch or less expected. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s.

Snow shower chances will return to the region Thursday afternoon, with accumulations of an inch or less expected. Temperatures will once again top off in the low to mid 30s.

We will see a drier end to the work week, with highs in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will warm into the lower 40s this weekend, with a chance for rain/snow showers late Saturday into Sunday. We will begin the new work week on a warmer note, with highs in the mid 40s on Monday, and into the lower 40s on Tuesday.

Have a Great Wednesday!

