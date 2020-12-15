Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 57, Pettisville 15

Bainbridge Paint Valley 49, Williamsport Westfall 32

Bluffton 50, N. Baltimore 33

Botkins 54, Houston 19

Bucyrus Wynford 57, Marion Elgin 22

Burton Berkshire 46, Jefferson Area 45

Carlisle 65, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 23

Clyde 55, Port Clinton 49

Columbus Grove 33, Kalida 30

Defiance Tinora 66, Hamler Patrick Henry 33

Frankfort Adena 50, Chillicothe Unioto 40

Fredericktown 51, Mt. Gilead 42

Granville 60, Hebron Lakewood 19

Harrod Allen E. 47, Dola Hardin Northern 39

Haviland Wayne Trace 56, Van Wert 43

Holgate 31, Paulding 27

Kenton 62, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 16

Liberty Center 55, Defiance 38

Lima Bath 65, Versailles 25

Lima Cent. Cath. 39, Wapakoneta 31

Milan Edison 59, Fremont St. Joseph 37

Miller City 46, Leipsic 34

Minster 67, Celina 18

Newark 66, Ashville Teays Valley 29

Northside Christian 45, Delaware Christian 36

Old Fort 50, Lakeside Danbury 23

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 69, Utica 20

Pemberville Eastwood 76, Rossford 24

Piketon 50, Chillicothe Zane Trace 32

Rockford Parkway 67, Waynesfield-Goshen 32

Sandusky St. Mary 40, Tiffin Calvert 38

Sherwood Fairview 52, Delta 29

Southeastern 49, Chillicothe Huntington 42

Spencerville 62, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 48

Van Buren 58, Ada 47

Vermilion 35, Huron 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Johnstown Northridge vs. Newark Licking Valley, ccd.

Marysville vs. Hilliard Bradley, ccd.

Oregon Clay vs. Bowling Green, ppd.

Pickerington N. vs. Bishop Watterson, ppd.

Proctorville Fairland vs. Portsmouth, ccd.

Sidney Lehman vs. Tol. Emmanuel Baptist, ppd.

Westerville S. vs. Hilliard Davidson, ccd.

Westlake vs. Garfield Hts., ccd.

Whitehall-Yearling vs. Cols. Wellington, ccd.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne vs. Oak Harbor, ccd.

Worthington Christian vs. Lewis Center Olentangy, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/