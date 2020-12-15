Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbold 57, Pettisville 15
Bainbridge Paint Valley 49, Williamsport Westfall 32
Bluffton 50, N. Baltimore 33
Botkins 54, Houston 19
Bucyrus Wynford 57, Marion Elgin 22
Burton Berkshire 46, Jefferson Area 45
Carlisle 65, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 23
Clyde 55, Port Clinton 49
Columbus Grove 33, Kalida 30
Defiance Tinora 66, Hamler Patrick Henry 33
Frankfort Adena 50, Chillicothe Unioto 40
Fredericktown 51, Mt. Gilead 42
Granville 60, Hebron Lakewood 19
Harrod Allen E. 47, Dola Hardin Northern 39
Haviland Wayne Trace 56, Van Wert 43
Holgate 31, Paulding 27
Kenton 62, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 16
Liberty Center 55, Defiance 38
Lima Bath 65, Versailles 25
Lima Cent. Cath. 39, Wapakoneta 31
Milan Edison 59, Fremont St. Joseph 37
Miller City 46, Leipsic 34
Minster 67, Celina 18
Newark 66, Ashville Teays Valley 29
Northside Christian 45, Delaware Christian 36
Old Fort 50, Lakeside Danbury 23
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 69, Utica 20
Pemberville Eastwood 76, Rossford 24
Piketon 50, Chillicothe Zane Trace 32
Rockford Parkway 67, Waynesfield-Goshen 32
Sandusky St. Mary 40, Tiffin Calvert 38
Sherwood Fairview 52, Delta 29
Southeastern 49, Chillicothe Huntington 42
Spencerville 62, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 48
Van Buren 58, Ada 47
Vermilion 35, Huron 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Johnstown Northridge vs. Newark Licking Valley, ccd.
Marysville vs. Hilliard Bradley, ccd.
Oregon Clay vs. Bowling Green, ppd.
Pickerington N. vs. Bishop Watterson, ppd.
Proctorville Fairland vs. Portsmouth, ccd.
Sidney Lehman vs. Tol. Emmanuel Baptist, ppd.
Westerville S. vs. Hilliard Davidson, ccd.
Westlake vs. Garfield Hts., ccd.
Whitehall-Yearling vs. Cols. Wellington, ccd.
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne vs. Oak Harbor, ccd.
Worthington Christian vs. Lewis Center Olentangy, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/