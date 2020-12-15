Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany Alexander 69, Pomeroy Meigs 48

Amanda-Clearcreek 57, Lancaster Fairfield Union 20

Batavia 63, Bethel-Tate 33

Berlin Center Western Reserve 83, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 34

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 67, Bellaire 58, OT

Canal Fulton Northwest 85, Akr. Coventry 20

Carey 61, Bucyrus 21

Cin. Hughes 58, Cin. Shroder 43

Cin. Woodward 62, Cin. Aiken 16

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 56, Ironton 25

Cornerstone Christian 82, Christian Community School 39

Creston Norwayne 54, STVM 53

Cuyahoga Hts. 38, Fairview 33

Danville 36, Centerburg 35

Doylestown Chippewa 90, Wooster 56

Glouster Trimble 62, Reedsville Eastern 41

Hanoverton United 49, Columbiana Crestview 48

Howard E. Knox 43, Sparta Highland 37

Huber Hts. Wayne 57, Beavercreek 30

Leetonia 63, Salineville Southern 32

Legacy Christian 64, Day. Christian 36

Lisbon Beaver 54, Richmond Edison 46

Marietta 65, Cambridge 41

Mayfield 32, Mentor Lake Cath. 30

Mt. Notre Dame 71, Cin. Princeton 44

Mt. Orab Western Brown 64, Cin. Anderson 40

Nelsonville-York 66, Athens 48

New Paris National Trail 41, Eaton 37

Olmsted Falls 52, Avon 32

Ottoville 68, Coldwater 59

Paulding 64, Montpelier 43

Philo 39, Uhrichsville Claymont 36

Portsmouth W. 69, Minford 48

Richmond, Ind. 30, Clayton Northmont 27

Rocky River Magnificat 48, Castalia Margaretta 37

Sarahsville Shenandoah 52, Barnesville 44

Sardinia Eastern Brown 70, Leesburg Fairfield 39

Sidney 65, Piqua 32

St. Marys Memorial 57, Defiance 17

Swanton 52, Rossford 27

Sycamore Mohawk 43, Galion 29

Tipp City Bethel 48, Urbana 46

Tol. St. Ursula 63, Findlay 38

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 52, Coshocton 27

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 61, London Madison Plains 28

Waverly 59, Beaver Eastern 26

Wilmington 45, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 41

Wintersville Indian Creek 52, Steubenville 32

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 51, Caldwell 26

Yellow Springs 52, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 51

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 60, Sugarcreek Garaway 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Manchester vs. Massillon Tuslaw, ccd.

Atwater Waterloo vs. Lowellville, ccd.

Cin. Purcell Marian vs. Day. Chaminade Julienne, ccd.

Circleville Logan Elm vs. New Hope Christian, ccd.

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit vs. Berea-Midpark, ccd.

Day. Dunbar vs. Middletown, ccd.

Day. Stivers vs. Day. Belmont, ccd.

E. Cle. Shaw vs. Lorain, ccd.

E. Palestine vs. Columbiana, ccd.

Ft. Jennings vs. Convoy Crestview, ccd.

Gates Mills Gilmour vs. Parma Padua, ccd.

Girard vs. Canfield S. Range, ccd.

Goshen vs. Cin. Madeira, ppd.

Grafton Midview vs. Brunswick, ccd.

Jefferson Area vs. Cortland Lakeview, ccd.

Latham Western vs. Portsmouth Sciotoville, ppd.

Leavittsburg LaBrae vs. Campbell Memorial, ccd.

Lima Shawnee vs. Delphos St. John’s, ppd.

Lorain Clearview vs. Amherst Steele, ccd.

McArthur Vinton County vs. Bidwell River Valley, ppd. to Dec 23rd.

McDonald vs. Mineral Ridge, ccd.

Medina Buckeye vs. Elyria Cath., ccd.

Minford vs. Wheelersburg, ppd.

N. Ridgeville vs. Bedford, ccd.

New Middletown Spring. vs. Sebring McKinley, ccd.

Norwood vs. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, ccd.

Oberlin Firelands vs. Ashland Mapleton, ccd.

Pioneer N. Central vs. Sherwood Fairview, ppd.

Portsmouth vs. Gallipolis Gallia, ppd.

Rayland Buckeye vs. Martins Ferry, ccd.

Southington Chalker vs. Warren Lordstown, ccd.

St. Clairsville vs. Belmont Union Local, ccd.

Tol. Cent. Cath. vs. Oregon Clay, ppd.

Tol. Whitmer vs. Notre Dame Academy, ppd.

Youngs. Liberty vs. Brookfield, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/