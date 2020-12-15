Lady Electrics survive Claymont comeback

PHILO, Ohio – The Philo girls basketball team are off to a solid start to their season, sitting at 3-1 with their only loss a three point heartbreaker to John Glenn a little over a week ago.

After a big win over River View this past weekend, the Lady Electrics were looking to start a winning streak to ride as they enter the thick of the MVL season. They got their chance tonight, hosting the Claymont Mustangs.

Philo would get out to an early lead and run from their, at one point leading by sixteen in the third quarter.

Claymont would drive all the way back.

With four seconds to go, Philo led by one but the Mustangs picked off the inbound pass. Claymont threw up a prayer to tie it up, but the ball hits off the front of the rim.

The Lady Electrics survive a close one at the Power Plant, defeating Claymont 39 – 36.

With Wednesday’s game against Sheridan postponed, the Electrics will next be in action Saturday, hosting Tri-Valley

FINAL: CLAYMONT 36 – PHILO 39

Other scores from around the area:

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

FINAL: RIDGEWOOD 52 – COSHOCTON 27

FINAL: CAMBRIDGE 41 – MARIETTA 65.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

FINAL (OT): NEWARK CATHOLIC 72 – LICKING VALLEY 71