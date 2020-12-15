Hyland scores 31 to lift VCU over Western Carolina 93-68

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Nah’Shon Hyland had a career-high 31 points as VCU routed Western Carolina 93-68 on Tuesday night.

Jamir Watkins had 15 points for VCU (6-2), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Corey Douglas Jr. added 11 points. Vince Williams Jr. had 10 points.

Xavier Cork had 16 points for the Catamounts (6-2), whose five-game win streak was broken. Tyler Harris and Matt Halvorsen each added 12 points.

Mason Faulkner, the Catamounts’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 18 points per game, scored only nine points on 3-of-10 shooting.

