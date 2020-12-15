Genesis Receives First Round of Vaccines

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Genesis Healthcare Systems received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines this morning this morning.

Federal regulations have vaccines going to at risk healthcare workers on the frontlines. The first vaccine at Genesis went to Dr. Jignesh Modi.

“Dr. Modi is a board certified infectious disease specialist. He’s been involved with every single COVID patient that’s come through there since day one. He’s helped us formulate processes to keep our people safe and has been a real key player in this whole thing… It’s amazing to watch people put themselves at risk dozens of times a day everyday and i think this will help people’s morale, it will certainly help their safety. It’s really gonna move us in a positive direction.”, Chief Clinical Office Scott Wegner said of Dr. Modi and his staff.

Genesis has spent several weeks being spread thin with resources and personnel. CEO Matt Perry says that the vaccine is a great way to show the community that we are turning a corner in the COVID pandemic.

“I think this is a very exciting day for us, and it should be for the community too, because if you look at the fact that healthcare workers, who know the most about medicine in our community, are lining up to take this vaccine, because it’s a big component of the arsenal that we have to fight this pandemic. People should take comfort in that.”, CEO Matt Perry said of what the vaccine means to the hospital and community at large.

Vaccines will be dispersed in phases as quickly as Genesis gets batches of the vaccine.