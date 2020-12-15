Colts ride to huge victory over Scotties; Generals survive Panthers in OT

It was a rematch of last season’s district final between Meadowbrook and Tri-Valley.

Back in March, the Colts ran all over the Scotties en route to a 61 – 28 win, but both teams came into Tuesday night’s contest heading in different directions. The Colts are coming off of close wins against West Muskingum and Morgan, while the Scotties are coming off a two-game skid, losing close ones to Morgan and Olentangy Berlin.

Could the Scotties take down the top team in the Small School division and avoid extending their losing streak?

Tri-Valley played solid, smart basketball throughout the first quarter, getting to the free throw line eight times without sending the Colts to the line for a single free throw.

The Scotties came out of the first quarter leading by two, but the Colts would kick up the horsepower and take off.

The Colts would start the second quarter on a 6-0 run before the Scotties managed to tie the game back up at 21. The Colts would then embark on a game-long run that had the Colts, at one-point, leading by 30.

FINAL: TRI-VALLEY 40 – MEADOWBROOK 66

Down in Perry County, we had both a rivalry matchup and a rematch of last year’s playoffs, when a then-14th seeded New Lexington shocked third seeded Sheridan.

This one would be just as exciting, with New Lex’s Logyn Ratliff hitting a circus shot with under ten seconds to go to force overtime. The Generals would start the extra period with a quick 6-0 run, and that would end up the difference.

Sheridan gets revenge and takes down the Panthers 48 – 42.

Next up for the Generals: a trip up to Dresden Friday night to face Tri-Valley.

FINAL (OT) : NEW LEXINGTON 42 – SHERIDAN 48

OTHER LOCAL SCORES:

BOYS BASKETBALL:

MORGAN 64 – CROOKSVILLE 59

JOHN GLENN 37 – RIVER VIEW 46

WEST MUSKINGUM 35 – COSHOCTON 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

ZANESVILLE 26 – HEATH 36